Tallahassee, Florida— The banner is ready. So was the ladder.

Florida has won the first complete ACC basketball title in history with victory and Louisville defeat.

Seminole will be the number one ACC tournament this week in Greensboro, NC.

“Noles honored Senior Trent Forest before his last home game

Balsaco Privica scored 15 points, and Florida, number 7, won Boston College 80-62 on Saturday, winning the first Atlantic Coast Conference regular season title in school history.

Dominik Olejniczak adds 14 points best of the season as Seminole [26-5, 16-4] were all set to celebrate their accomplishment secured by victory in Virginia’s 10th place Louisville Did. The FSU will be number one in the ACC tournament next week and will be the first championship since 2012.

“We created our own phrase. We’re new blood,” said FSU Leonard Hamilton coach. “We’re not going to catch up in the last 80 years. We are fighting for our position, the most respected program hierarchy in college basketball history.

“We’re notching the belt, so it’s important to us, and we need to enjoy this, but I think it’s just getting started.”

Seminole first appeared in the NCAA tournament under Hamilton in the seventh season of 2008-2009. He currently holds the FSU among the top 10 teams in the United States and is poised to qualify for four consecutive NCAA tournaments.

Coprivisia scored his season and high points as both FPRI’s seven footers scored double-digit scores for the first time in ACC play. Patrick Williams had 10 points and 6 rebounds.

Derrick Thornton scored 13 points at Boston College [13-18, 7-13] and lost five games in a row. The Eagles shot nine out of 33 [27%] out of a three-point range, scoring 19 turnovers.

“There are no post players remaining,” said Jim Christian coach BC. “Three of the top five are playing without a scorer. They put a lot of pressure on you. They were clearly wearing underwear. There was a careless turnover.”

