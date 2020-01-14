Seminole Heights man uses offensive sign to slow down fast drivers

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – A man from Seminole Heights uses the shock value to get the drivers to apply the brakes.

“If I only had a” Slow Down “sign, you wouldn’t really look at it,” said Joe Freeman, who lives on East Frierson Avenue. “You said a big swear word, suddenly everyone is paying attention.”

While Freeman says it has long been a problem to speed up the East Frierson neighborhood, things got a lot worse when construction on nearby Nebraska Avenue closed.

Finally Freeman was fed up and grabbed some cardboard and sprayed “slowly down” to create a sign in front of his house.

“The first thing that came to my mind is the sentence we can’t say on TV,” he said. “And it seems to be working.”

“Yes, you can get through, you will have to get through, we understand that. But slow down. We live here,” said Ken Hacek, another frustrated resident of Seminole Heights.

Hacek lives a few blocks from Freeman. He helped launch the Heights Traffic Awareness campaign, a campaign where drivers were supposed to brake through Seminole Heights.

They also use signs … theirs are just more polite.

“We occasionally heard from neighbors,” said Hacek. “‘Hey, I walk this street with my dog ​​every morning and it seems to make a difference.'”

Despite the bad word, the neighbors’ reaction to Frierson appears to have been nice so far.

“So far, I’ve only had positive feedback,” said Freeman.

Freeman wants to keep going as long as he wants.

