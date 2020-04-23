Sen. Amy Klobuchar on Talking to Joe Biden about Signing His Ticket

Senator Amy Klobuchar may be more aware of the truth of the coronavirus story than most: In her professional life, the Minnesota Democrat and a former 2020 presidential candidate are working to enact legislation and incentives to help Americans overcome it. crisis. And in her private life, she has to look far away as her husband, John Bessler, is hospitalized with COVID-19.

For 10 days, Bessler’s fever was over 100 degrees, Klobuchar told TIME White House correspondent Brian Bennett in TIME 100: The Search for a Hope, which gathered world leaders to discuss the disease, and how to deal with it. and how the country is. he will recover from it. But his condition eventually improved. She said: “On the fifth day at the hospital, he was in excellent condition, and his oxygen supply improved.”

Even though her husband is doing well now, Klobuchar’s work is not nearly complete. She’s been to former Vice President Joe Biden, her former ally, as she continues to fight for the best of President Donald Trump in the November election.

The election of Biden may have never been more important, the senator argues: “It really bothers me that this President, at the Republican convention, said the words, ‘I alone can fix this,'” Klobuchar said of and Trump. “And when we are in such a huge crisis of social inequality online, it’s actually saying ‘I’m in favor of governors,'” while referring to Trump’s recent comments that he seems to be recruitment of states. .

In one of the major cities hosted by the former vice president, some high-profile politicians have said Biden could vote for Klobuchar as his running mate. But Klobuchar said she and Biden had not spoken. “I have never had a word about it, for me, the important thing is to win this election,” she said. She also declined to comment on what to say if he asked her to get on her ticket: “I don’t interfere in speech therapy,” she said. “We have to deal with this disease, and we should do it quickly.”

She is still able to fulfill the rights of the Senate. In March, she worked to help Congress spend $ 400 million on voter safety measures – such as voter funding, early ballot and online registration, and additional election officials and polling places – before the General Election. “I think everyone remembers this situation of Wisconsin people standing in line in their backyards and trash bags, just for the risk of their lives,” Klobuchar said of the Wisconsin problem.

Compared to the average person, Klobuchar may have an impact on how the country will recover from the devastating effects of this epidemic, but Thursday’s discussion also shows that, in some ways, disease is a major adjustment: like many of us. to taste. in a fun relaxing time with loved ones, and video conferencing with colleagues, the radio station’s reputation is sometimes ruined.

“I hope you and your family stay safe and healthy,” Bennett said at the end of their speech.

Klobuchar said “Well, we will.” “And we’re going to improve our internet service.”

