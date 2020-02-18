[Sen. Chris Murphy Confirms He Achieved With Iranian Minister: ‘It’s Harmful Not to Talk to Adversaries’]

By
Kay Koch
-

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) verified on Tuesday that he fulfilled with Iranian International Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Munich, Germany, soon after Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway broke information of the “secret assembly.”

Following Hemingway reported for the Federalist on Monday that Murphy and other Democratic senators “had a top secret meeting with Iranian Overseas Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif all through the Munich Security Meeting previous week,” Murphy verified the conference on Twitter.

“I fulfilled w the Iranian International Minister in Munich. It’s dangerous not to communicate to adversaries, esp amidst a cycle of escalation,” Murphy wrote, declaring that he “urged” the foreign minister “to manage any Iranian proxies in Iraq who might attack U.S. forces and allies there,” and “pressed him to launch American citizens being unlawfully detained in Iran.”

“Congress is a co-equivalent branch to the executive. We established foreign plan also. Quite a few of us have satisfied w Zarif around the decades, less than Obama and Trump,” described Murphy. “So although no one in Congress can negotiate with Zarif or carry official U.S. authorities messages, there is benefit in possessing a dialogue.”

He concluded, “I desire President Trump would see that value much too. Because our existing plan of blind, non-strategic escalation is just producing Iran extra effective and menacing, and earning The us weaker and much less safe.”

Murphy went into greater detail about the meeting in a blog publish on Medium.