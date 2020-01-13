Sen. Cory Booker ends the application for appointment as Democratic President

Loading...

Sen. Cory Booker announced on Monday that he will end his campaign after failing to qualify for the democratic debate scheduled for Tuesday in Iowa.

“It was a difficult decision, but I chose to win this race and always said that I would not go on if there was no way to win,” Booker told fans in an email on Monday ,

The New Jersey Democrat was announced one day before six presidential candidates participated in the CNN / Des Moines Register debate in Des Moines, Iowa. He didn’t qualify for the event. This also happened when the Senate was preparing to impeach President Donald Trump.

“Our campaign has reached the point where we need more money to develop a campaign that can win – money that we do not have and money that is more difficult to obtain because I will not be in the next phase of the debate and because the urgent impeachment issue will rightly keep me in Washington, ”Booker wrote.

His announcement marks another farewell to a high profile black candidate from the 2020 race. After failing to conduct the December debate, Booker criticized the rules that prevented him from qualifying for the event and commented on the growing lack of diversity the stage.

The New Jersey Democrat took office as president to restore community spirit and improve America’s moral fabric.

Booker launched his candidacy in February 2019 with a message that he will remain faithful to throughout his election campaign, calling on Americans experiencing “common pain” to join together for “common ends” for more justice and systemic change.

Booker pushed for reform of the country’s weapons laws, including the establishment of a national arms license program. He advocated far-reaching reform of the criminal justice system, including legalizing marijuana and deleting records of those who have already been convicted of marijuana crimes. And Booker often highlighted political blind spots related to marginalized communities and referred to his own low-income, minority-majority neighborhood in Newark.

But unlike some of his rivals, Booker focused less on politics than on the “spiritual” side of the presidency. He saw the White House as a moral post from which to inspire and lead a discouraged nation.

Even when his campaign was not gaining momentum, Booker declined to distract from this message or revise his strategy. Instead, he continued to preach the need for “radical love” – ​​in the Trump era, he resisted the political incentive structure that channels the anger of some democratic activists.

Sometimes Booker’s stupid speech could take on the quality of a TED conversation or sermon that made the audience tearful and made many followers. Ultimately, however, this little passion did not lead to broader support for Booker, who interviewed much of his campaign in the low single digits.

His advisors believed that if Booker could only imagine more voters, Booker would have a chance to become more competitive. But a few factors prevented the outbreak, which many political forecasters believed would come for Booker, but never did.

Over the course of 2019, Booker’s fundraiser weakened compared to top Democratic candidates, which restricted its ability to expand its campaign team and advertise on TV. Booker was unable to qualify for the panel in December, partly because its campaign did not have enough money to boost its polls.

It can also be difficult to define Booker as a candidate. Although he sought to strike a balance between the party’s most progressive candidates and its moderate candidates, Booker might have ended up in a political no man’s land without a clear ideological brand to attract undecided voters.

Booker’s background as a former mayor and Rhodes Scholar did not receive the same attention as that of Pete Buttigieg, another Rhodes Scholar and now former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, who became the subject of public and media fascination.

Booker also did not want to highlight any contrasts to its competitors, even if other candidates benefited from such attacks.

An exception was when Booker adopted former Vice President Joe Biden over the summer for lowering the term “boy” for African Americans. When Biden suggested Booker apologize, Booker didn’t give in.

“I was raised to tell the truth of the Force and I will never apologize for it,” Booker said to CNN’s Don Lemon at the time. “And Vice President Biden shouldn’t need this lesson.”

Booker was consistently praised for his debating achievements when he frequently commanded the stage. But in the end, these were not enough to strengthen his profile in the crowded primary school in 2020.

When Booker failed to meet the polling requirements for the democratic debate in December, he admitted that this was a setback for his campaign, but vowed to keep pushing ahead, referring to his strong organization in Iowa and other early states.

The upcoming impeachment process in the Senate, which would have kept him from campaigning, made his way into anger more difficult.

In his announcement to supporters, Booker said that he would “do everything in my power to elect whoever the future Democratic candidate for president, and to elect great Democrats in the Senate and up and down . “

38.907192

-77.036871

,