Sen. Durbin rejects GOP witness exchange feelers as Trump’s defense ends

WASHINGTON – Before the defense ends Tuesday in the deposition process of President Donald Trump, Senator Dick Durbin, D-Ill., The number two Democrat in the Senate, rejected suggestions from GOP senators for witness exchange, with the first John Bolton for Hunter Biden.

“We don’t trade in baseball cards,” Durbin said on CNN. “We are not children who hang out here and choose our favorites and place them in the center of the circle.” What we are talking about are relevant material witnesses.

“… This idea of ​​negotiation, well, we give you one irrelevant witness for one material witness. Nonsense. These must be material witnesses. And we said we want the chief judge to be the last word. Let the Supreme Court chief judge decide whether they are material witnesses. ”

On Monday, Senate Republicans – faced with the reality, perhaps the votes to force witnesses in the process of depositing President Donald Trump’s Senate in the aftermath of the revelations of the former National Security Advisor – started talking about exchange of witnesses.

“If we get the witnesses, it’s one for one or two for two,” said Senator John Barrasso, R-Wyo.

Durbin said on MSNBC: “I don’t like the bidding war. OK, we’ll give you one Rudy Giuliani and you’ll give us two … Come on.

“What it comes down to is whether or not they are material witnesses, evidence of the issues that lie ahead in deposition. We are going so far as to say that this should not be decided by democrats or republicans, but by the supreme court of the Supreme Court. They don’t accept that either. Basically, the witnesses that we ask for are employees or former employees of this president who will speak under oath. We do not know what they will say, but we are willing to accept their testimony, whatever.

“And this idea of ​​bringing in the Bidens or bringing in someone else. Sorry. I don’t think this should be a bidding war in terms of who testifies and should be someone who is really important. “