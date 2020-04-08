Sen ends. Bernie Sanders 2020 Presidential Campaign, Trump stressed

Play video content

– In a message to his supporters, Bernie promised to work with Vice President Biden to further his campaign … Biden also posted a message about Bernie.

I know Bernie. He is a good man, a good leader, and one of the strongest voices for change in our country. And it’s hard to attribute his contributions to our politics in one, a tweet. So I won’t try. https://t.co/Z6OkCDWFNm

– Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 8, 2020

– President Trump just chimed in on Twitter, of course, saying … “Bernie Sanders is GREAT! Thanks to Elizabeth Warren. If it wasn’t for her, Bernie would have won almost every state on Super Tuesday!”

Trump added … “It’s done just as the Democrats and the DNC want, just like the Crooked Hillary fiasco. The Bernies have to go to the Republican Party, TRADE!”

Sen. Bernie Sanders he just finished his 2020 bid for President … leaving Joe Biden a wide open road to democratic nomination.

Bernie made the unavoidable decision Wednesday from his hometown of Burlington, Vermont after telling staff that his campaign had been suspended. The news, of course, made Biden the Democratic nominee.

Bernie tweeted, “Now I have suspended my campaign. However, as the campaign ended, the struggle for justice continued.”

The announcement comes a month after it went to primaries held in 6 states, but more importantly … it happened during a global pandemic that effectively shut down the United States.

It also comes a day after Wisconsin’s controversial state elections. Sanders said of the decision … “conducting this election amidst coronavirus tolerance is dangerous, disregards the guidance of public health experts, and may prove fatal.” The campaign has refused to step up any “exit vote” efforts for the cause.

In addition, math was not there for Bernie as he faced insurmountable difficulties. It is said that Bernie must win more than 55% of the delegates to score a majority of the delegates. Which is unlikely to be as bad as Sanders’ fight to file his case in Florida (Biden painted him there, at the polls) and Georgia (Sanders lost badly there 4 years ago to Hillary Clinton) … two states holding primaries for the next couple of weeks.

The senator from Vermont – whose platform is urging young voters who are all pushing for universal health care and free college – hopes to get a crucial victory Tuesday to give his campaign a run. much needed improvement. But, instead, it was Biden who distanced himself … scored victories in Missouri, Idaho, Mississippi, and perhaps more importantly, Michigan.

Following a winning run, Biden spoke to supporters and all but spoke as the lead nominee said, “I want to thank Bernie Sanders and his supporters for their tireless energy and the We share a common purpose, and together we defeat Donald Trump. “

If left for the dead before the South Carolina primary, Biden all but officially emerged as a Democratic candidate for president.

