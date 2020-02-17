[sen.-john-kennedy-suggests-trump-tweeting-less-about-roger-stone-scenario-‘would-not-lead-to-brain-damage’]

Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) has a penchant for…let’s say, colorful estimates he helps make on a regular basis, and he had 1 to offer you when asked about President Donald Trump’s grievances over the sentencing of his previous adviser, Roger Stone.

Kennedy spoke to CBS’s Margaret Brennan on Sunday for Facial area The Nation, the place he was requested about how Trump has touted his “legal right” to intervene and remark on felony instances, which include those involving his affiliate marketers. These comments seem to be to be a repudiation of how Lawyer General Invoice Barr not long ago commented that Trump’s tweets “make it unachievable to do my position.”

Kennedy’s reply:

“Does the president have a appropriate to tweet about a case? Of study course. Just since you can sing, however, does not signify you really should sing. You can have a voice like Mick Jagger, but you wouldn’t want to start belting out ‘Honky Tonk Women’ in church. This is a case exactly where tweeting less would not result in mind damage.”

Admittedly, this is not the first time Kennedy has employed this line in link with the president’s tweeting. While it is evident that Kennedy plainly implies it wouldn’t hurt for Trump to tweet fewer, it’s still somewhat astonishing to see him retain making use of the “brain damage” quip in the same breath as Trump’s Twitter statements.

Kennedy went on in the interview to remark that “chucklehead” Roger Stone “is really superior at lousy decisions” when dismissing the thought that Trump is intervening to immediate Barr in his perform. He argued that Barr was compelled to talk out right after Trump’s tweets place him in “an uncomfortable location,” and that Barr is not acting improperly by having concerned in the situations pertaining to Trump’s allies.

Look at higher than, by way of CBS.

