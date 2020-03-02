sen.-tammy-duckworth-endorses-joe-biden-for-president

WASHINGTON — Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., introduced her endorsement of Joe Biden on Monday, with the previous vice president searching to consolidate guidance in the wake of his landslide South Carolina gain and prior to essential March presidential main votes.

Duckworth’s romantic relationship with Biden goes back yrs. Her endorsement arrives the day in advance of Tremendous Tuesday votes in 14 states and the day soon after former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg dropped out. Biden hopes to slim the discipline to a showdown amongst him and Bernie Sanders as the main season developments.

Buttigieg did not endorse anybody when he give up the race on Sunday, nevertheless his deputy marketing campaign manager, Kate Bedingfield, informed MSNBC on Monday morning that Biden and Buttigieg talked.

Ahead of her election as a senator from Illinois, President Barack Obama tapped Duckworth to serve in the administration as a top rated Veterans Affairs formal.

The wounded Iraq war vet mentioned in a assertion, “Those of us who’ve served this nation in uniform have an understanding of just how significant it is for the Commander in Main to have not only the depth of encounter necessary to protect our country, but also the humility to understand the magnitude of the sacrifices our troops make on their orders,” she claimed.

“As a fight Veteran and previous Assistant VA Secretary, I know that Joe Biden will not just pay out lip services to those people sacrifices, he’ll make confident our troops and Veterans receive the assist, care and regard they’ve gained. Joe also has a tested document of not just promising to support the very little male and communities of coloration like Donald Trump, but Joe truly provides for them — he’s attained our believe in. I’m supporting Joe Biden because he will unite our social gathering and place, restore dignity to the White Dwelling and rebuild believe in in our govt with decency, optimism and encounter,” she reported.

Duckworth is the seventh senator to endorse Biden. About the weekend, the Biden campaign also declared the endorsement of Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Gov. J. B. Pritzker have not but endorsed.

The Illinois main is March 17. Early voting began Monday.