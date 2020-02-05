The Senate voted on Wednesday to acquit President Trump of the charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress related to his conduct in Ukraine, ending an accelerated two-week indictment trial.

Voting for the condemnation was ultimately bipartisan, depriving Trump and the Republicans of a key talking point, while those who voted for the acquittal were strictly Republicans. No Democrat voted with Republicans to erase Trump on any of the articles, while a Republican, Senator Mitt Romney (UT) voted to remove the President for abuse of office.

Because the conviction required a two-thirds majority in a Senate where Republicans have 53 seats, an acquittal always seemed guaranteed. Wednesday’s vote served as the outcome of a more contentious fight over bringing additional witnesses and documents to Senate debates.

The Democrats failed in this effort and gave insight into the arguments that Wednesday’s acquittal was illegitimate because it had not been produced by a “fair” trial.

“If there are no witnesses, no documents in this trial, there will be a permanent asterisk next to the acquittal of President Trump written in permanent ink,” the chief of police said last week. the minority Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

Nevertheless, Senate Republicans in their handling of proceedings have for the most part avoided any obligation to hold the president responsible for a ploy which involved suspending Ukraine’s military aid to force the announcement of investigations into rivals Trump’s policies.

In the statements explaining the vote, many Republicans suggested that the president’s actions were justified. Others have avoided influencing his conduct by focusing on complaints about the problems of the House or by asserting that the allegations of the House, even if true, would never constitute a time-limited offense. Only a few GOP senators have expressed concerns about the behavior revealed by the trial as they headed for the acquittal vote.

The scandal was first made public with a whistleblower complaint – initially hidden from Congress by the administration – of which the House became aware last fall. The lawsuit focused on a July 25 appeal between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which Trump urged Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden and refute a conspiracy theory alleging electoral interference in Ukraine in 2016.

The House recall investigation also revealed a multi-month effort by Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and his associates to dig up the dirt on the Bidens and to smear anyone who seemed to hinder the project. . Several administration witnesses challenged Trump to participate in the House investigation, but the White House managed to block cooperation from aides closest to Trump, who could have provided first-hand accounts of the implication of Trump in the effort. The administration also retained the production of documents assigned by the Chamber.

While explaining their votes against the subpoenas before the Senate and in favor of the acquittal, some Senate Republicans acknowledged that Trump’s behavior was “inappropriate” but that he did not justify his dismissal – particularly so closely of an election. The House, meanwhile, argued that Trump’s efforts to cheat in the 2020 election put the election at risk.

Be that as it may, several Republicans seemed to embrace a radical argument put forward by Trump’s lawyer Alan Dershowitz that the abuse of power is not a time-barred offense.

The repercussions of the acquittal will be felt through the 2020 elections and beyond.

President Trump is unlikely to feel humiliated, even with the GOP’s occasional statement condemning his behavior, and many see Wednesday’s acquittal vote as an encouragement to his efforts to use U.S. foreign policy to smear a possible electoral opponent. Some Senate Republicans have vowed to investigate the baseless allegations against the Bidens who led Trump’s crusade in Ukraine.

A handful of Republicans who criticized the president as he voted to acquit him, said Trump had learned his lesson because of the verbal reaction he had received regarding his behavior in Ukraine.

Trump, meanwhile, reportedly told reporters on Tuesday that he disagreed with the assessment and still believed he had done nothing wrong.