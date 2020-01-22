Senate adopts accusation test rules, deports witnesses – Boston Herald

By LISA MASCARO and ZEKE MILLER

WASHINGTON (AP) – The US Senate plunged into Republican Donald Trump’s trial with republicans and abruptly stopped plans to cram opening arguments in two days, but now definitively rejects Democratic demands for more witnesses to reveal what they call the “trifecta” from Trump.

Trump himself said on Wednesday that he wants to testify senior executives, but qualified by suggesting that there were “national security issues” to allow their testimony.

“We have a good case,” said Trump at a global economic forum in Davos, Switzerland. In a press conference before returning to Washington, Trump said his legal team “did very well.”

He seemed to break with Republican efforts to block Democratic motions from immediately calling witnesses and subpoenas. Instead, Trump said he would like witnesses, including former national security adviser John Bolton, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, to witness as witnesses

Trump said he would abandon concerns about “national security” about admitting their testimony to the Senate.

Tuesday’s day-long session began with the setback for Republican senate leader Mitch McConnell and the president’s legal team, but ended Wednesday around 2:00 am with republicans who easily approved the rest of the procedural rules, largely on their terms.

With the rules arranged, the process is now on a fast track. The issue is whether Trump should be removed from office due to abuse of power as a result of his pressure on Ukraine to investigate democratic rival Joe Biden and Biden’s son Hunter, as Trump was denied assistance to the country and impeded the subsequent Congress probe.

Chief Judge John Roberts hammered the session open, with the prosecutors on one side, the Trump team on the other, in the well of the senate, while the senators sat silently at their desks, under oath for “impartial justice.” to do. No cell phones or other electronics were allowed.

While the day went well into the night, lawyer arguments gave way to clearer political arguments. Tempers flared up and senators walked around the room. Democrats sought what their only chance could be to force senators to vote when hearing new testimonies.

After a particularly bitter exchange after midnight, Roberts intervened, taking the rare step of admonishing both the managers of the Democratic House and the prosecutor of the White House to “remember where they are.”

“I think it is appropriate right now to admonish both the house managers and the president’s counsel in equal terms to remember that they are addressing the world’s largest consultative body,” said the generally reserved Roberts. He told them that the description of the senate came from a trial in 1905 when a senator objected to the word “pettifogging” because members “should not speak in a way and use language that is not conducive to the social debate.”

Time and again the Republicans returned the democratic amendments to summons documents from the White House, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Defense and the budget office. By the same party of 53-47, they turned witnesses in front row seats from Trump’s actions, including acting chief of staff Mulvaney and Bolton, the former national security adviser who was critical of Ukrainian policy.

Only one amendment, to give more time to submit motions, joined a single republican, Senator Susan Collins from Maine, with the Democrats. But this one too was rejected, 52-48.

While the visitor’s gallery was previously filled with guests, including actress and activist Alyssa Milano, and Trump’s most ardent allies along the back rows, the day that began as a debate about rules quickly took the cadence of a process that passed or the actions of the President towards Ukraine justified a removal from the office.

“It’s not our job to make it easy for you,” said Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee who led the persecution, the Senate. “It’s our job to keep the American people from taking a fair trial.”

The White House counsel, Pat Cipollone, the chief lawyer of the president, called the trial “a farce.” He mocked that the charges against Trump were ‘ridiculous’.

The White House legal team did not challenge Trump’s actions when he called Ukraine and asked for a “favor”, namely to investigate Biden because he refused military assistance that the ally needed so badly when confronted with hostile Russia stood at the border. But the lawyers insisted that the president did nothing wrong.

“Absolutely no case,” Cipollone said.

Schiff, the Californian democrat, said the founding fathers of America added the remedy to accusation in the constitution with “exactly this kind of behavior in mind – behavior that abuses the power of office for a personal benefit that undermines our national security, and that invites foreign interference in the democratic electoral process. “

Schiff said: “It is the trifecta of constitutional misconduct that justifies accusation.”

Jay Sekulow, the other lead attorney for Trump’s team, replied, “I’ll give you a trifecta,” explaining complaints about the House Democrats’ sediment investigation.

In Davos, Trump repeated his attacks on Democratic House managers as prosecutors in the trial, saying that he would like to “be in the front row and stare at their corrupt faces” on the Senate floor during the trial, but that his lawyers may have a problem with it.

And he said he wants to deliver the state of the Union as planned on February 4, even when the process is ongoing, and mention the address “very important for what I am doing” when setting the agenda of his administration.

The deposition is set against the background of the 2020 elections. All four senators who were democratic presidential candidates were out of the campaign track, sitting as jury members.

“My focus will be on deposition,” Senator Bernie Sanders, independent Vermont, told reporters.

McConnell surprised the senators and postponed the start of the procedure by deciding to withdraw some of his proposed rules. He made the adjustment after encountering Republicans during a lunch meeting with closed doors. Senators were concerned about the political outlook of ‘dark of night’ sessions that could come by cramming the 24 hours of opening arguments from each side in just two days.

Collins and Senator Lisa Murkowksi of Alaska, who often stop party leadership, along with a significant number of other republicans, wanted to make the changes, according to people familiar with the situation.

Only when the clerk started reading the dry language of the resolution did the handwritten changes to extend the debate to three days become clear. It also allowed the House accusation record to be included in the Senate.

The turnaround was a quick lesson, since the wishes of the White House meet the reality of the Senate. The White House wanted a session that was held to a shorter period to both speed up the process and move more of the proceedings to late night, according to a person familiar with the case but not authorized to discuss it publicly .

Trump’s legal team, absent from the TV showcase lawyers, Alan Dershowitz and Kenneth Starr who were not in the room, argued that the house had taken a half-baked case when looking for new evidence.

But California’s Zoe Lofgren, one of the house managers and the first woman who advocated prosecution in presidential charges, said the house did not ask the senate to do the work for them. “The House is asking the Senate to do its job, to have a trial,” she said. “Have you ever heard of a trial without evidence?”

The White House had instructed civil servants not to testify in the House Investigation, and refused to transfer witnesses or documents, citing what state precedes contrary to subpoenas of Congress.

Democrat Schiff showed video of Trump himself suggesting that more witnesses should testify.

One by one, the house managers made the case based on their own life experiences.

Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., A former police chief, said she has never seen anyone “take such extreme steps to hide evidence.” Rep. Jason Crow, a former Army Ranger serving in Iraq and Afghanistan, seemed to capture senators When he told them in the neighborhood that he knew the hour was late, but it was morning in Ukraine where soldiers woke up to fight against Russia , depending on American assistance.

It was then Rep. Jerrold Nadler, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, who also led the prosecutor, said the White House lawyers “lie” that Cipollone and Sekulow replied that Nadler should be ashamed and apologize, leading to the admonition of Roberts.

No president has ever been released from office. With its Republican majority of 53-47, the Senate is not expected to get the two-thirds vote needed for conviction.

Associated Press writers Mary Clare Jalonick, Eric Tucker, Alan Fram, Laurie Kellman, Andrew Taylor, Matthew Daly and Padmananda Rama in Washington, Jamey Keaten and Darlene Superville in Davos, Switzerland and David Pitt in Des Moines, Iowa, contributed to this report.