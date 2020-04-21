Senate approves $ 484 million coronavirus pandemic relief plan

The U.S. Senate on Tuesday approved a $ 484 million relief package to finance small business loans, hospital help and tests for Chinese coronavirus.

The measure, approved by a voice vote, includes $ 310 billion for Paycheck’s protection program, $ 75 billion for hospitals, $ 60 billion for disaster emergency loans and $ 25 billion for tests.

“This bipartisan agreement will provide more than $ 320 million in additional funding for the Paycheck Protection Program, which is already helping millions of small business workers receive payments instead of bumps,” said Mitch McConnell (R-KY) . statement. “I agree to this bipartisan agreement and hope that the Senate will pass it quickly after members review the final text.”

Two Conservative Republicans, Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky, opposed it, but did not slow down.

Lee said it was “unacceptable” for the full Senate to be absent and to vote in the pro-forma session. Paul echoed this concern when they called Congress to a session.

The deal was announced by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) later Tuesday, and Trump tweeted his support, saying he would sign the bill if it goes through both chambers. McConnell also swayed from behind.

“I welcome this bipartisan agreement and hope that the Senate passes it quickly,” said McConnell.

When he opened the Senate, he called it a “major package.”

Schumer said the bill became “better and wider” after Democrats forced the inclusion of hospital money and tests.

“Democrats pulled this emergency package out of an inadequate Republican plan that left behind hospitals and health and front-line workers, and did nothing to help the most vulnerable small businesses survive on Main Street.” , said Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA). .

Trump said he supports the move, tweeting, “I urge the Senate and House to approve the Payments Protection Program and the Health Care Improvement Act with additional funding.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.