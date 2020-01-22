Senate approves accusation test rules and rejects witnesses – Boston Herald

By LISA MASCARO and ZEKE MILLER

WASHINGTON (AP) – The US Senate plunged into President Donald Trump’s accusation process with Republicans planning to stop the opening of arguments in two days, but abruptly halting democratic demands for more witnesses to expose Trump’s “trifecta” firmly reject.

A marathon session of nearly 1 pm began Tuesday with a setback for Republican senate leader Mitch McConnell and the president’s legal team, exposing a crack in the GOP ranks and growing political unrest over the historic accusation procedures unfolding in the midst of a vigilant audience in an election year. But it ended around 2:00 am Wednesday with Republicans who easily approved the new procedural rules on their terms.

“It is time for us to use this voyage of power for a landing,” said White House counsel, Pat Cipollone, chief lawyer of the president, lashing out at the house democrats prosecuting the case.

“It’s a farce,” he said about the deposition procedure, “and it should end.”

Chief Judge John Roberts hammered the session open, with the prosecutors on one side, the Trump team on the other, in the well of the senate, while the senators sat silently at their desks, under oath for “impartial justice.” to do. No cell phones or other electronics were allowed.

While the day went well into the night, lawyer arguments gave way to clearer political arguments. Tempers flared up and senators walked around the room. Democrats sought what their only chance could be to force senators to vote when hearing new testimonies.

After a particularly bitter exchange, Roberts intervened and took the rare step of admonishing both the Democratic House managers and the White House council to “remember where they are.”

“I think it is appropriate right now to admonish both the house managers and the president’s counsel in equal terms to remember that they are addressing the world’s largest consultative body,” said the generally reserved Roberts. He told them that the description of the senate came from a trial in 1905 when a senator objected to the word “pettifogging” because members “should not speak in a way and use language that is not conducive to the social debate.”

Time and again the Republicans returned the democratic amendments to summons documents from the White House, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Defense and the budget office.

By the same party of 53-47, they turned witnesses in front-row seats to Trump’s actions, including acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and John Bolton, the former national security adviser who was critical of Ukrainian policy.

Only one amendment, to be able to vote on additional witnesses later, joined a single republican, Senator Susan Collins from Maine, with the Democrats. But it was also rejected 52-48.

As the hours went by, Senate Minority Chuck Schumer rejected an offer from McConnell to stack the votes faster.

“It’s not our job to make it easy for you,” said Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee who led the persecution, the Senate. “It’s our job to keep the American people from taking a fair trial.”

While the visitor’s gallery was full of guests, actress and activist Alyssa Milano among them, and Trump’s most ardent allies along the back rows, the day quickly took the stairs of a trial to investigate whether the President’s actions against Ukraine were justified were removal from office.

Earlier, McConnell surprised the senators and postponed the start of the procedure with his decision to reverse some of his proposed rules. Republicans would be concerned about the political outlook of ‘dark or night’ sessions.

Instead, 24-hour opening arguments for each party will be spread over three days, for a moment when Democrats’ momentum is swelling as they try to break the deadlock by calling new witnesses.

Cipollone led the prosecution, mocking that the House’s charges against Trump were “ridiculous,” insisting that the president “did absolutely nothing wrong.”

The White House legal team did not challenge Trump’s actions when he called Ukraine and asked for a “favor”, namely, to investigate Democrat Joe Biden, because the US refused military support that the ally needed so badly. when hostile Russia faced border. But the lawyers insisted that the president did nothing wrong. “Absolutely no case,” Cipollone said.

Schiff, the Californian democrat, opened for the prosecution and said that the American founding fathers added the remedy to accusation in the constitution with “exactly this kind of behavior in mind – behavior that abuses power for a personal benefit that is our national security and that invites foreign interference in the democratic electoral process. “

Schiff said: “It is the trifecta of constitutional misconduct that justifies accusation.”

Jay Sekulow, the other lead attorney for Trump’s team, replied, “I’ll give you a trifecta,” explaining complaints about the House Democrats’ sediment investigation.

The trial of accusation, which unfolds in an election year, tests whether Trump’s actions against Ukraine justify removal at the same time that voters form their own judgment about his White House.

All four senators who are presidential candidates are outside the campaign track and sit as jury members. “My focus will be on deposition,” Senator Bernie Sanders, independent Vermont, told reporters.

The day started as a debate about rules, and it was only when the clerk started reading the dry language of the resolution that the handwritten changes became clear.

McConnell made the adjustment after resistance from Republicans during a lunch meeting with closed doors. Senators were worried about the public response to cramming the 24 hours of opening arguments from each side in just two days.

Sen. Susan Collins of Maine and Senator Lisa Murkowksi of Alaska, along with a significant number of other Republicans, wanted to make the changes, according to people familiar with the situation. Some senators argued that the two-day limit would have helped Democrats push through Republicans as witnesses in the middle of the night.

Collins and Murkowski, who are often allies of GOP leadership, sat side by side in the Senate throughout the day.

The turnaround was a quick lesson, since the wishes of the White House meet the reality of the Senate. The White House wanted a session that was held to a shorter period to both speed up the process and move more of the proceedings to late night, according to a person familiar with the case but not authorized to discuss it publicly .

“READ THE TRANSCRIPTS!” Tweeted the President from abroad at a conference of world leaders in Davos, Switzerland.

That is the transcript of his telephone call in which he asked the new Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy for ‘a favor’. The Democrats call that transcript solid evidence against Trump, although he repeatedly describes it as “perfect.”

A whistleblower’s complaint led the House last month to accuse Trump of an abuse of power for pushing Ukraine to investigate Democratic rival Biden and his son Hunter Biden, while the White House withheld military assistance to Ukraine. Trump was also charged with a second indictment for obstruction of Congress in the House probe.

Schumer of New York said that Republican senators “felt the heat” and “shows that they can make other changes, and that we can get documents and witnesses.”

Schumer offered the first of several changes to the rules: a summons before the White House for “all documents, communications and other data” relating to Ukraine.

It was rejected in a party vote, just like the others.

The legal team from Trump, absent from the TV showcase lawyers, Alan Dershowitz and Kenneth Starr who were not in the room, argued that when searching for new evidence, the House brought a half-baked case to be taken to another court thrown away.

But California’s Zoe Lofgren, one of the house managers and the first woman who advocated prosecution in presidential charges, said the house did not ask the senate to do the work for them. “The House is asking the Senate to do its job, to have a trial,” she said. “Have you ever heard of a trial without evidence?”

The White House had instructed civil servants not to testify in the House Investigation, and refused to transfer witnesses or documents, citing what state precedes contrary to subpoenas of Congress.

The ambassadors and national security officials who appeared in front of the House have often given striking testimonies, highlights that were shown on television screens during the Senate procedure.

At one point, Democrat Schiff was showing a video from Trump who suggested that more witnesses should testify.

One by one, the house managers made the case based on their own life experiences.

Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., A former police chief, said she has never seen anyone “take such extreme steps to hide evidence.” Rep. Jason Crow, a former Army Ranger serving in Iraq and Afghanistan, seemed to capture senators When he told them in the neighborhood that he knew the hour was late, but it was morning in Ukraine where soldiers woke up to fight against Russia , depending on American assistance.

Legal scientists have long insisted that the authors of the constitution provide accusation as a remedy for “other high crimes and crimes,” a particularly broad definition that does not simply mean specific criminal acts.

In particular, Democrats point to a report from the General Accountability Office that the White House has violated federal law by blocking money to Ukraine that was approved by Congress.

No senate has ever been released from office by the senate. With its Republican majority of 53-47, the Senate is not expected to get the two-thirds vote needed for conviction.

Associated Press writers Mary Clare Jalonick, Eric Tucker, Alan Fram, Laurie Kellman, Andrew Taylor, Matthew Daly and Padmananda Rama in Washington and David Pitt in Des Moines, Iowa, contributed to this report.