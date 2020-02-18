[Senate Approves new SC Wildlife Agency Director]

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – The South Carolina Senate has authorized the new leader of the state wildlife agency. The Senate voted unanimously Thursday to make Robert Boyles Jr. the new director of the state Section of All-natural Assets. The agency’s board had suggested Boyles at its November conference. Boyles has been interim director of the division given that Could 2019, when previous director Alvin Taylor retired. Boyles has spent a lot more than 22 yrs with the company. He’s labored as deputy director of the Marine Services division because 2003. Boyles suggests he is humbled and fired up for his new position and will perform with all people to guarantee durable pure resources for South Carolina.