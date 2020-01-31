Senate can push the last vote of the Trump process to next week – Boston Herald

By LISA MASCARO, ERIC TUCKER and ZEKE MILLER

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Senate is considering abolishing the final acquittal in President Donald Trump’s trial until next week on the basis of a proposal negotiated by party leaders on Friday.

The situation remained smooth, but senators have indicated that they want more time to publicly discuss the allegations and express their views on the upcoming vote, according to a Republican who is familiar with the proposal but has no authority to discuss it. The person received anonymity.

The shift in timing before the all but sure acquittal of Trump demonstrates the importance of the moment that the senators get into a vote and would close the third presidential trial of accusation in American history.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made the offer to Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, the person said. Senators debated while the proceedings were ongoing on the Senate floor. Schumer did not agree yet.

Trump still seemed on the way to acquittal when the senators prepared on Friday to reject attempts to call more witnesses and moved to end the trial.

According to the proposal, the vote on witnesses would take place later on Friday. But the senate would resume Monday for definitive arguments, with time Monday and Tuesday for senators to speak. The final vote would be Wednesday.

The president’s accusation takes place in an election year for a divided nation. Caucus vote starts Monday in Iowa and Trump gives his State of the Union speech the following night.

The final acquittal became increasingly clear after the major Republicans said on Thursday evening that they had heard enough.

The president and his allies in the Republican majority are eager to come to a conclusion and skim along new revelations from John Bolton, the former national security service adviser, as well as historical standards that may be the first Senate-to-be process without deposing witnesses to make.

In an unpublished manuscript, Bolton writes that the president asked him at an Oval Office meeting in early May to strengthen his efforts to get Ukraine Democrats investigated, according to a person who read the passage and told the Associated Press. The person, who was not authorized to disclose the contents of the book, spoke only on condition of anonymity.

In the meeting, Bolton said the president asked him to call the new Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy and persuade him to meet Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, who was planning to go to Ukraine to investigate the Ukrainians to investigate the political rivals of the president. Bolton writes that he never made the call to Zelenskiy after the meeting, including acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and White House Counsel Pat Cipollone. The revelation adds more details to claims about when and how Trump first attempted to influence Ukraine to support research into his rivals.

The story was first reported Friday by The New York Times.

In a statement on Friday, Trump denied the account in Bolton’s handwriting.

“I have never instructed John Bolton to organize a meeting for Rudy Giuliani, one of America’s biggest corruption fighters and by far the greatest mayor in NYC history, to meet President Zelenskiy,” Trump said. “That meeting never happened.”

In the meantime, votes on the witness question were expected at the end of Friday after hours of debate, with other Senate votes extending well into the evening.

Democrats argued that the outcome does not mean a real acquittal for Trump, but a cover.

“They are about to do this with a shrug and a” Who cares? “, Said the third grade democrat, Patty Murray of Washington.” The full truth will come true. “

On the eve of the vote, GOP Senator Lamar Alexander from Tennessee said that the Democrats had proven their case, that Trump was abusing power and hindering Congress, but he did not believe that Trump’s actions had reached the unassailable level.

Another Republican senator, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, announced on Friday that she too would resist more testimony, wary of creating an equal voice that Chief Justice John Roberts, who chairs the rare trial, would drag into battle .

“I have come to the conclusion that there will be no fair trial in the Senate,” she said. “I do not believe that the continuation of this process will change anything. It is sad for me to admit that Congress as an institution has failed.”

Protesters stood outside the Capitol when the senators arrived on Friday, but few visitors watched from the Senate galleries.

Despite the unique, sometimes passionate focus of the Democrats on calling witnesses, the figures are now failing. Four Republicans would be needed to break with the majority of 53 seats and together with all Democrats to demand more testimony.

Chief Judge John Roberts, in the rare role that chairs the deposition process, can break a tie, but that seems unlikely.

Alexander said in a statement at the end of Thursday that “there is no need for more evidence”, which gives the Trump team the chance of a vote in the Senate in its direction. Not that he accepted Trump’s repeated claim of “perfect” dealing with Ukraine.

Alexander told reporters in the Capitol that after “nine long days and hearing 200 video clips of witnesses … I didn’t need proof anymore because I thought it was proven that the president did what he was told.”

Alexander said: “But that did not lead to the level of an unassailable crime, so I no longer needed evidence to make my decision.”

When asked if Trump deserved re-election after such a mistake, Alexander said, “Everyone will have to make that decision for themselves.”

Trump was accused by the House last month on two allegations, first, that he misused his power like no other president and endangered relations between Ukraine and the US and Ukraine. Democrats say that Trump has asked the vulnerable ally to investigate Joe Biden and disprove the theories of election interference in 2016, withholding US security assistance from the country while fighting Russia at its border. The second accusation article says that Trump subsequently impeded the House probe in a way that endangered the three-tax system of checks and balances.

For Alexander’s statement, Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine said at the end of Thursday that she would vote to admit witnesses to the trial, and briefly raise the hope of democrats for a breakthrough.

But Alexander weighed a few minutes later.

Bolton’s forthcoming book claims that he personally heard Trump say he wanted to withhold military assistance from Ukraine until it agreed to investigate the Bidens. Trump denies saying such a thing.

Thursday’s testimony included rising pleas to the senators-as-judges who will decide the fate of Trump, either to stop a president that the Democrats say he has tried to cheat and do again in the upcoming elections, or to cancel procedures. to close what the Republicans claim had never been more than a partisan attack.

“Let’s give the country a lawsuit that they can be proud of,” said Rep. Adam Schiff, the chief prosecutor of House Democrats. He offered to take only a week for witness statements, which led to new discussions.

Trump lawyer Eric Herschmann stated that the Democrats only prosecute the president because they cannot beat him in 2020.

“We trust that the American people will decide who should become our president,” said Herschmann. “Enough is enough. Stop this.”

Senators have sent more than 100 questions during two days. The questions came from the leaders of the parties, the senators who applied for the Democratic nomination against Trump and even temporary coalitions from both sides of the aisle.

On Thursday, Trump’s lawyers concentrated part of their time against allegations against Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, who served on the management of a gas company in Ukraine, while his father was vice president. Representative Val Demings, D-Fla., One of the managers, said the Bidens have little to say to the Senate about Trump’s efforts to “shake off” Ukraine for its campaign.

The White House has blocked its officials to testify in the proceedings and has argued that there are “significant amounts of classified information” in the Bolton manuscript. Bolton resigned last September – Trump says he was fired – and he and his lawyer insisted that the book contains no secret information.

Associated Press writers Alan Fram, Andrew Taylor, Matthew Daly, Laurie Kellman and Padmananda Rama have contributed to this report.