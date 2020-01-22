Senate continues long debate on rules for impeachment

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) ─ The U.S. Senate has been fighting for hours for impeachment rules against President Donald Trump.

Chuck Schumer, chair of the Senate Minority in D-New York, believes that the rules proposed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, do not provide enough time, witnesses, and documents to reveal the truth.

“The McConnell rules seem to have been designed by President Trump for President Trump,” said Schumer.

McConnell argues that his rules are the same as those imposed during impeachment against former President Bill Clinton.

“A majority of us are determined to maintain the Clinton bipartisan precedent,” said McConnell.

But the House impeachment officials say the rules don’t follow past patterns.

“To discuss whether you should have the evidence admitted, to discuss whether you should admit witnesses, you need to discuss whether you should have a cover-up,” said impeacher, Jerry Nadler, D-New York.

Senator Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut, said Democrats wanted rules that would allow more White House documents.

“We want more first-hand evidence, direct evidence from people who were in the room, eyes and ears for the President,” said Blumenthal.

McConnell claims, however, that Democrats should wait for White House documents and witnesses in the second phase of the process.

“A hundred out of 100 senators agreed to cross these bridges two decades ago when we came to them,” said McConnell.

McConnell said the trial against the Senate would be fair under its rules.

“Here in the Senate, the president’s lawyers will finally have a level playing field with the House Democrats and will finally be able to present the president’s case,” said McConnell.

Once the rules are approved, the opening arguments are presented.