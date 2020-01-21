Senate debates impeachment rules against President Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) – “When the founders wrote the impeachment clause, they had exactly that type of misconduct in mind,” said Adam Schiff, D-California representative.

“Charging the partisans is like stealing an election,” said Pat Cipollone, White House attorney.

The impeachment proceedings against President Trump began with a debate about rules and whether witnesses should be summoned to the Senate.

“If this body seeks impartial justice, it should ensure that subpoenas are issued and that they are now being issued,” Schiff said.

Californian Congressman Adam Schiff argued if witnesses do not allow the process itself to appear illegal.

“The truth will come out. The question is whether it will come out in time, ”said Schiff.

California Senator Kamala Harris says the American public should hear about former National Security Advisor John Bolton and see relevant documents that have not been released.

“There are people who have direct evidence of what this president said and what he thought,” said Harris.

According to Senator Harris, setting the rules for a fair trial is important, not only for the current impeachment process, but also for the precedent it creates for the future.

“History will look back on this moment and say that there was an opportunity to do impartial justice,” Harris said.

White House lawyer Pat Cipollone and Senator Mitch McConnell argued that if the house accuses a president, their case should already be closed.

“They come here and they say we need more evidence,” said Cipollone.

“It could dramatically change the separation of powers if the Senate agrees, we will do both the investigation and the trial,” said Senator Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky.

The process will not continue until the Senate sets the rules.