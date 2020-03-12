Senate Demo Concerned With Agencies Under BOP BOP Probe

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) on Wednesday expressed deep concern that federal agencies are cooperating with GOP inquiries into treaties in Ukraine with 2020 Democratic presidential leader Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

The Democratic senator suggested that political bias drives probes.

In a letter to Wednesday from inspectors general in the United States National Archives, as well as the Treasury, State and Homeland Security departments, Murphy requested a probe from the agencies that do their work and that they carry out the GOP inquiry. replied March 23.

Meanwhile, Senate Homeland Security Committee chair Ron Johnson (R-WI), who leads one of the Burisma-Biden probes, is pushing national archives to release more documents, the Washington Examiner said on Wednesday.

Murphy wrote in his letter:

I am deeply concerned that the National Archives and the State Treasury and Homeland Security Departments are not applying consistent testing of Congressional inquiries, opting to comply with requests to harm the President’s political opponents, but refusing to comply. requests from the President’s activities. This double standard threatens those agents as agents of the President’s political campaign, violating federal law.

The Connecticut Democrat suggested that President Donald Trump have armed government agencies to fight his political rivals.

He wrote:

It bothers me that President Trump is arming the executive branch before the 2020 election by directing agencies to comply with congressional investigations designed to hurt his political opponents, while closing legitimate oversight of his own actions. administration. … It is critical that executive agencies can remain apologetic and not agents of the presidential political re-election campaign.

Echoing the letter during an interview with Politico, Murphy complained about a “double standard” when it comes to congressional probe compliance agencies, saying:

It seems to me that there is a two-fold rule: these agencies said “no” to all requests for documents related to President Trump’s investigation, but are perhaps ready to cough up anything Senate Republicans ask them to do. produce Biden Family.

As part of the Bidens inquiry, Johnson and Senate Senate Committee on Finance Chuck Grassley (R-IA) have searched for documents from the state, treasury and justice departments, as well as the secret service, the National Archives and Blue Star. Strategies, a lobby company employed by Burisma.

Hunter took a job on the board of directors of the allegedly corrupt energy company Burisma, while his father directed U.S. policy on Ukraine, including anti-corruption efforts.

The White House’s hopeful son worked for Burisma between 2014 and 2019, despite the fact that people inside and outside the Obama administration raised issues of conflict of interest and corruption.

In October 2019, Hunter admitted that his father’s position as vice president of the United States has helped him secure a lucrative job in Burisma, which paid him $ 83,000 per month.

The Bidens have denied any crime. Johnson has cited a lack of investigations into the Bidens deal in Ukraine as a reason why allegations of corruption remain baseless.

Grassley and Johnson have urged Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Jim Risch (R-ID) to launch their own Biden-Ukraine probe.