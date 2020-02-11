Senate GOPs go perfectly with Trump’s “Friday night massacre”

Beyond rejecting allegations of Democrats’ political reprisals, some Senate Republicans on Monday offered a vigorous defense of President Donald Trump’s informal ouster of two key witnesses to the impeachment, just 48 hours after the Senate’s vote to acquit him.

“I would fire him for that,” said Senator Roy Blunt (R-MO) of the Chamber’s witness, Lieutenant-Colonel Alexander Vindman, who exposed a “political problem” with his testimony during his testimony. of the dismissal investigation. In fact, Blunt said he would have fired him “sooner” than Trump after seeing the hearing.

Most of Blunt’s colleagues didn’t go that far, but they agreed that Trump was justified in ousting officials. Almost no Republican senator has expressed concern over the treatment of Vindman or Gordon Sondland, the EU ambassador who also testified during the House investigation, to be recalled from office by the President last week.

“The president has the right to surround himself with the people he chooses and he trusts and I think it is entirely appropriate for him to do so,” said Senator John Barrasso (R-WY) to journalists at Capitol Hill.

Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) said he thought Trump would have done the reshuffle “long before” Friday, adding that Vindman “was not very loyal.”

Vindman was escorted out of the building by security on Friday and reassigned to his post on the National Security Council. His rotation at the White House, according to CNN, was not until July. The recall from Sondland, which came to light on the pressure campaign after playing a direct role, was also announced on Friday.

For good measure, Vindman’s twin brother and NSC attorney Yevgeny Vindman was also escorted out of the building on Friday, although he did not testify during the removal investigation.

These measures have resulted in charges of reprisal against officials for complying with congressional subpoenas demanding their testimony on the Ukrainian case. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (R-NY) has sent a request to inspectors general of various government agencies to “take immediate action to investigate all cases of retaliation against anyone who has done, or will do to the future, protected presidential disclosures. misconduct towards Congress or the inspectors general. “

“These attacks are part of a pattern of dangerous and growing reprisals against those who report wrongdoing in order to find themselves targeted by the president and subjected to his anger and retribution,” the letter said.

Even though the vast majority of Senate Republicans dissipated the Democrats’ outrage over the dismissals on Monday, at least some of them had at least privately expressed concerns about the timing of Trump’s actions.

A handful of Senate Republicans had advised the president to immediately recall Sondland – who was a major donor to the GOP before being appointed ambassador to the European Union – the New York Times reported on Saturday.

Senses Thom Tillis (R-NC) and Ron Johnson (R-WI) both confirmed Times reports that they had contacted the White House about the timing of the Sondland recall, although Tillis said he hadn’t spoken to the president directly about it.

Johnson said he wished Sondland could have left “with dignity”.

Johnson, however, was less sympathetic to Vindman, telling Politico that he “did not respect the way he behaved in his office among NSC staff”.

Only Senator Susan Collins (R-ME), quoted in the Times report as also lobbying against the referrals, adopted the principled position in a conversation with reporters on Monday that witnesses should not be punished for have respected the summons to appear.

“My general position is that anyone who responds to a subpoena from Congress, shows up and testifies should not be retaliated against,” she said.