Senate is on trial, while Democratic candidates are in the news

There is no doubt that the procession in the style of “Pomp and Circumstance” by the house managers who carry the articles of deposition to the Senate Chamber will be a memorable part of the general deposition drama.

And while senators are executing President Trump jockey’s indictment process for confidential evidence, witnesses and who knows what and when, the real attention-grabbing action on the political front is on the democratic campaign track.

First of all, the Democratic Party looks like they have closed the door to diversity, with the rapidly disappearing Andrew Yang being the only person of color still in discussion. There are no African-Americans – who according to the party must win – are left at the debate stage. If there is no specific racial group, it is always useful to “whiten” the situation with a “people of color” tag, because the often interchangeable descriptors place a patch on the diversity argument. Everyone of color is not cut from the same cloth. There are real differences. It is like saying that Sweden can replace Italians because they are both European.

Former Governor Deval Patrick, America’s second African-American governor, is still in the race, even though he failed to qualify for the Michigan primary vote. The poll-horse races of Biden-Sanders-Warren make headlines, but Patrick’s numbers hardly register so far. That is unfortunate but not earth-shattering at this stage of the race. Patrick adds experience as an African-American driver with the broadest and deepest local and national experience. In addition to being governor, he served as a former Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights under the Clinton administration. He has the broadest management and policy experience of all candidates.

More than 500 people picked up the Prince Hall Grand Lodge of Dorchester on Wednesday in a show of support, ready to set off and spread out in the field for Patrick. The media, on the other hand, have a field day with Patrick’s “late” entrance and lack of resources. Black people who run to the office have been there before. When Patrick first considered the race of the governor, he was warned that he could not win, that nobody knew him and that he “had to wait his turn”. To date, he and former Attorney General and US Senator Ed Brooke, a Republican, are the only two African-Americans, or people of color for that matter, running and winning statewide office in Massachusetts – about 40 years apart. Patrick eventually won two terms as governor. Black people are used to overcoming obstacles and allowing those in power to underestimate or decide when ‘their time’ is.

Former mayor of New York, Michael Bloomberg, has not had the same skepticism or criticism. He also went late in the race, but his billions helped fuel efforts to catch up. But as the Beatles sang, money can’t buy what you love, and neither Bloomberg’s money nor apologies are likely to state his stop-and-fouk policy aimed at African Americans and Hispanics that the courts thought illegal.

I wonder if Hillary Clinton really let go of the 2016 presidential race. I know it was a bitter loss, but how she acts now can partially shed light on why she didn’t win.

In a new documentary about her premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, she slaps Bernie Sanders against whom she came up in the 2016 Democratic primary. “Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he didn’t do anything. He was a career politician. “A career politician? A bit like the pot that the kettle calls black, don’t you think? It was also said that nobody liked her.

Here’s my advice to the Democrats – cool out. Remember the words of Cory Booker that some of us thought we were using to attract attention to enhance his fading campaign. These days it sounds especially true: stop the slash and burn against each other. As for the containment party, the fact that there is no African-American status is not the best face to put forward for the so-called containment party. The reality is that Trump is unlikely to be released from office if the senate can help.

Shooting yourself in the foot won’t help you walk into the White House

Joyce Ferriabough Bolling is a media and political strategist and communication specialist.