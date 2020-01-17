Senate is preparing for impeachment proceedings against Trump

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) ─ After weeks of waiting, impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump begin.

Parliament voted against Trump for abuse of power last month by instructing a foreign government to investigate a political rival ahead of the 2020 elections and to hamper Congress during its investigation.

The House Democrats solemnly brought the impeachment documents to the Senate on Wednesday afternoon, setting the stage for the third presidential trial in American history.

The full Senate was sworn in on Thursday to ensure that they remained impartial during the jury trial.

Senator Ben Cardin, D-Maryland, said the oath was a critical part of the process.

“I think history will not look back like the parties, but like the Senate,” Cardin said.

Senator Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, said that all members of the Senate must maintain their constitution responsibly as impartial juries.

Democrats continue to urge Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell to allow new witnesses to testify during the trial.

“It shouldn’t be a democratic request, it should be a Senate request, it’s not a party thing,” Cardin said.

Republicans believe that the founders set a high bar before a president was removed from office that should be followed.

“They understood that in impeachment proceedings we actually say that it is not so much about punishment, but that you have to remove someone that the people of the country have already provided or deployed because of the union Trust in, ”said Senator Mike Rounds, R-South Dakota.

The full trial against the Senate is scheduled to begin on Tuesday.

