Senate passes impeachment proceedings against witnesses in early Wednesday morning vote

The Senate approved the rules for impeaching President Donald Trump in a party pivot early Wednesday morning, postponing the question of whether the Senate should summon witnesses and documents.

The Senate majority Mitch McConnell’s rule decision was passed at 53:47 after the Republicans rejected a series of amendments from Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer on the opening day of the highly competitive impeachment process. Schumer proposed eleven amendments that would summon a plethora of Trump administration documents and witnesses such as Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and former national security adviser John Bolton -47.

As the debate continued into the early hours of Wednesday, the mood flared up. Chief Justice John Roberts admonished both the property managers and the president’s lawyers after a particularly violent back and forth with Jerry Nadler, president of the House Justice Department, White House attorney Pat Cipollone, and Trump’s lawyer, Jay Sekulow. Roberts said he urged the two sides “to remember equally that they are turning to the world’s largest advisory board.”

Schumer’s amendments are part of the Democrats’ efforts in both the House and Senate to attack the resolution that lays down the rules of the process. The decision to search for witnesses and documents is postponed until the opening statements have been made and the senators have the opportunity to ask questions from the House of Representatives and the President’s Legal Department.

“The McConnell rules seem to have been designed by President Trump for President Trump. It calls on the Senate to move forward as quickly as possible and to make the collection of evidence as difficult as possible, ”said Schumer in the Senate on Tuesday. “The McConnell resolution will result in a hasty trial with little evidence in the dark of the night.”

The procedural rules were debated after Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell decided to change the procedural resolution shortly before its publication on Tuesday.

The new decision provides that Parliament’s impeachment authorities and the President’s team each have three days to discuss their 24-hour negotiation arguments, instead of two, as McConnell had originally suggested. There have also been changes in the section of the resolution that would not have allowed Parliament’s evidence without a vote – now evidence is automatically allowed unless there is a request from the team of presidents to throw out evidence.

However, the changes have done little to satisfy Democrats in both chambers, who have accused McConnell and Senate Republicans of working with the President to speed up the impeachment process.

Democrats broke out when McConnell’s four-page organizational resolution was released on Monday evening. She split the 24-hour call to open arguments, delayed the questioning until the arguments were complete, and asked for a vote to submit the evidence to the house. Despite the changes, the Democrats pressed on Tuesday that the Senate obtain documents and testimony right from the start.

“If the Senate decides to evade witnesses and documents, the opening statement is the end of the process,” said Adam Schiff, chief of intelligence and leading indictment manager in California, during Tuesday’s negotiating debate, saying: “Let’s just say the opening statements.” and then we’ll see, “then we have to do the process, and maybe we can just sweep it all under the carpet. “

Two GOP advisors said the changes McConnell made were the result of moderate Republican concerns. The changes were handwritten in the resolution – a sign that they were hastily put together before the process started early Tuesday afternoon.

Maine Republican Senator Susan Collins and other colleagues raised concerns about the 24-hour opening speech in two days and the approval of the House transcript as a recording, Collins spokeswoman Annie Clark told CNN. “Her position was that the process should follow the Clinton model as much as possible. She considers these changes to be a significant improvement. “

Collins broke with the Republicans in an amendment vote and teamed up with the Democrats on the 10th amendment to give the sites 24 hours to respond to Wednesday morning’s procedural requests. It failed 52-48.

The move is a sign of how closely McConnell, who can’t afford to lose more than four GOP senators to keep control of the process, is keeping the moderators on the pulse of his conference.

A number of documents related to Ukraine have been requested in Schumer’s amendments, including documents related to the President’s requests to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, discussion of Bidens and Burisma investigations, and freezing of U.S. security support for the Ukraine related. Amendments included calls to summon the White House, the National Security Council, the State Department and the OMB to submit documents.

But before the trial began, McConnell said in the Senate that he had Republican votes to move forward. McConnell said his proposal was closely related to President Bill Clinton’s impeachment in 1999, which was “fair and fair and closely related to previous precedents.”

“Here in the Senate, the president’s lawyers will finally have a level playing field with the House Democrats and will finally be able to present the president’s case,” said McConnell.

Cipollone, who heads the president’s defense, said the president’s team supported the resolution.

“We believe that once you hear these first presentations, the only conclusion will be that the President has done absolutely nothing wrong,” said Cipollone. “And that these impeachment articles don’t begin to approach the standard required by the constitution.”

Trump is in Davos, Switzerland, for the Davos World Economic Forum, but he was still weighing on Twitter when the process started on Twitter. “READ THE TRANScripts!” He wrote.

The debate could go into a closed session

Tuesday’s session was the first substantive day in the Senate trial after Parliament last month charged Trump with abuse of power and congressional obstruction. The House Democrats accuse the President of abusing his office by holding back US security and a White House meeting while pressuring Ukraine to investigate his political rivals. They then blocked the impeachment investigation.

House of Representatives impeachment officials and the President’s legal team provided a summary of their charges against the President – including the playback of television clips of the President’s statements and excerpts from the testimony from the House impeachment investigation – detailing their arguments for the persecution of documents and summonses to executed witnesses.

“The misconduct described in these articles is the most serious that has ever been raised against a president,” Schiff said. “When the founders wrote the impeachment clause, they had that kind of behavior in mind that abuses authority for personal gain, undermines our national security, and invites foreign interference into the democratic process of an election. “

The president’s lawyers pushed back against the house, alleging that the house impeachment investigation did not properly negotiate the president and the house did not actually summon him after the White House challenged her. The President’s legal team focused largely on litigation issues in the debate over more witnesses and documents.

“When I showed up at a court in this country and said,” Judge, my case is overwhelming, but I’m not ready to go yet. I need more evidence. I would be kicked out in two seconds, ”said Cipollone. “And that’s exactly what should happen here.”

The manager and the president’s team were given one hour each to discuss each of the amendments. Several speakers spoke at the lectern in the Senate fountain. Schiff and Cipollone used the time to suppress the other side’s charges and to step in before or after the designated spokesman, who provided most of the argument.

When the hours of debate continued until Tuesday evening, the senators took on the role of silent jurors and were forbidden to speak during the debates about amendments they would vote on.

Some senators took notes and listened attentively, while others leaned back in their chairs as the property managers and the team of presidents took turns discussing the procedural rules. Side talks seemed to grow from fleeting whispers to quiet conversations, some of which even made people laugh – despite the rules that threatened senators to speak of “prison terms”.

Republican from Arkansas, Senator Tom Cotton, absently clicked his retractable pen for about a minute before Iowa GOP Senator Joni Ernst turned to face him and he stopped. Sens. Tim Scott from South Carolina and Ben Sasse from Nebraska rummaged through Sasse’s supply of jawbreakers as they whispered and exchanged notes. At some point, Louisiana Republican Senator Bill Cassidy stopped in his note to forward a note to Sasse, who added something and passed it on to Scott.

Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy, a Democrat from Connecticut, said it was up to Schumer how many amendments would be offered – and how late the Tuesday debate would be. But he argued that this was necessary because the Democrats’ only chance could be to force voices and documents onto witnesses.

“We have to record the Republicans,” said Murphy. “We may have no other chance of submitting amendments to get witnesses and documents before the Senate.”

From 1999 until today

After Parliament passed the two impeachment proceedings last month, McConnell said he would follow the precedent of Clinton’s impeachment process in 1999. McConnell pointed out that the Senate had postponed the witness question until later in the process, after the opening disputes and Senator Question Time ended. At that time, three witnesses were dropped and parts of these statements were played in the Senate Chamber.

McConnell’s resolution similarly asks the question of witnesses until each side has 24 hours to discuss their opening arguments – spread over three days instead of two – and 16 hours of Senate questions. At this point, the Senate will generally vote on whether to obtain witnesses and documents and then consider individual witnesses.

But the Democrats say there are crucial differences. The Senate’s Clinton witnesses had testified before the Grand Jury, while the Democrats’ witnesses – Mulvaney, Bolton, White House Housekeeper, Michael Duffey, and White House aide, Rob Blair – had refused while to testify the impeachment investigation of the house.

The Democrats have also pointed to other deviations from Clinton as a sign that McConnell is trying to speed up the process. The Clinton trial still offered four days per page to open the case. However, if it is split into three days, the sessions are unlikely to go past midnight as originally expected.

Schiff cited Tuesday the documents that Democrats are demanding from the Trump administration as the most important pieces of evidence to be preserved.

“If we’re really interested in a fair trial, the first step should be to create the documents,” said Schiff. “They will show exactly who the most important witnesses are.”