Senate passes rules after a long day of debate

After almost 13 hours of intense debate, the Senate has laid down its basic rules for impeaching President Trump.

Democratic prosecutors clashed with the president’s lawyers over the trial, and Republicans rejected Democrats’ call for more witnesses.

The trial is set to continue on Wednesday afternoon with arguments from the prosecutor, followed by defense and questions.

Mr. Trump is the third US president to face impeachment.

At the beginning of the process, the president was for the World Economic Forum in Davos in Switzerland.

The BBC reports that during a hastily arranged press conference in Davos, President Trump expressed his feelings towards the Democrats who are leading the impeachment process.

He went on to call the allegations against him “total hoax”, a phrase very similar to the language he had used in the past in connection with the impeachment process.

“Nancy Pelosi said it’s not a question of evidence, it’s a matter of accusation! Oh really?” @JudgeJeanine @FoxNews What a shame that this impeachment fraud is for our great country!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 19, 2020

After the opening controversy started on Wednesday, the senators will have the opportunity to ask questions that are expected to take place early next week.

You have 16 hours for this. Once this is complete, the focus will shift to testimony from new witnesses and evidence.

Democrats want to hear about key White House helpers, such as incumbent chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, but the Republicans have thwarted their attempts.

According to impeachment procedures, the president was accused of asking the Ukrainian government for help to be re-elected in November.

He was also accused of refusing to let White House officials testify at the impeachment hearing last year, an action that House Democrats described as a disability to Congress.

The Senate hears the case as a result of the Democratic House vote to indict President Trump on December 18.