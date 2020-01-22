Senate President, Illinois, Don Harmon ‘steps away’ from law firm amidst conflict of interest controls

Sen. Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, says he “takes away” his role as a partner in a law firm that pays millions of dollars for legal work for government agencies.

Speaking of WTTW’s “Chicago Tonight,” the legislator said Tuesday that he spoke to the head of the company – Burke Burns & Pinelli -, and “we started the discussion about me moving away from practice” and “we all work out that details. ‘

“I love practicing rights and I can’t imagine a better place to do it than the law firm I’ve been to in the last 15 years,” said Harmon during the apparition. “My partners are exceptional lawyers and, more importantly for me, loyal friends.”

This is after Harmon was elevated to the role of President of the Illinois Senate on Sunday.

The Sun-Times reported in 2017 that the company that Harmon worked for had been paid more than $ 9 million over the past five years for doing legal work for various government agencies, government workers’ pension funds, and local governments whose citizens he represents in the Senate.

The company has worked for agencies whose budgets Harmon votes, including the Illinois Department of Transportation and government pension funds regulated by Harmon and his fellow lawmakers, as well as the village of Rosemont, a suburb that he represents in the Illinois Senate, the Sun. Times reported.

Harmon’s law firm has long worked for Cinespace Chicago Film Studios, whose president Alexander S. Pissios became an FBI mole that led to extortion charges against Teamsters boss John Coli. Coli has since pleaded guilty and has collaborated with federal investigators who led to criminal prosecution against state senator Thomas Cullerton, who is awaiting trial.

But Harmon insisted that it was more a matter of spending time on his new managerial position than resolving a conflict of interest.

“I was very careful to manage the conflicts and my company was incredibly committed to ensuring that I had the opportunity to maintain my integrity,” Harmon told WTTW. “The simple fact is that I just don’t have the time to be a good senate president and fulfill my responsibilities to my partners and my clients.”

Mary Pat Burns, the majority owner of the company, said in an email statement that she and Harmon agreed that “he could best serve Illinois by devoting all his time to his new role in the Senate.”

“It’s great to have him practice rights with Burke Burns & Pinelli for the past 15 years,” she said. “And I am proud to know that a WBE company played such a central role in the life of the new President of the Illinois Senate.”

Contribution: Tim Novak, Robert Herguth