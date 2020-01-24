Senate recall trial overflows to fight over Mueller probe

The best lawyer in the House used President Donald Trump’s legal arguments against him on Thursday in two “urgent” court cases that could provide valuable Mueller era evidence for use in the impeachment trial.

For months, House Democrats and the Department of Justice have fought side-by-side legal battles over the evidence – a key witness and grand jury documents – which Democrats say are essential to the impeachment trial .

Chamber attorney Douglas Letter said in two letters on Thursday that Trump’s legal team’s arguments during the impeachment trial had made a difference.

In one case, Democrats are pressuring former White House lawyer Don McGahn, a key witness to the Mueller inquiry, to testify before the House Judicial Committee about cases of potential obstruction of justice by Trump that McGahn described to investigators for Robert Mueller. McGahn followed a Trump order not to testify.

Such testimony could demonstrate the pattern of obstruction that the Democrats seek to prove in the impeachment trial. A federal judge ruled in favor of the House in November. The Trump administration has appealed; an appeal decision is expected shortly.

The Justice Department has been firm that the courts are not the right place for this battle. Instead, Trump administration lawyers insist that the fight is fundamentally between Congress and the executive.

But Trump’s own lawyers on the impeachment contradicted this argument during the impeachment trial, the Chamber argued in a file before the Washington DC Court of Appeal.

The letter indicated an argument made by Trump’s lawyer, Jay Sekulow, during the impeachment process: Sekulow said on Tuesday that the House-approved charge of obstruction of Congress had ignored the court battle that the House could have conduct to obtain testimony from administration witnesses.

“Are we acting as if the courts are not an appropriate place to settle constitutional questions of this magnitude?” Said Sekulow. “This is why we have courts. That is why we have a federal justice system. “

In light of this argument, Letter argued that “it is not clear whether the DOJ maintains his position that the Courts are not empowered to deal with subpoena actions brought by the House”.

“The executive cannot play on two fronts,” writes Letter.

Friday morning, the Ministry of Justice responded. He maintained his position that the Democrats were not qualified to continue McGahn’s testimony in court. Despite Sekulow’s claim on the Senate floor, he said, the President’s legal team’s written brief on the impeachment was consistent with the DOJ’s position. Specifically, he acknowledged that the House had taken the “opposite view” of the McGahn case as the Trump administration.

This is the Chamber, insisted lawyers for the Department of Justice, who tried to “do both things” – both insisting that McGahn’s request for testimony be debated in court and also dealing with the ” resistance to any request for information from Congress “as an impenetrable offense.

Also on Thursday, Letter wrote to the same court of appeal about another “urgent” and ongoing fight at the time of the Mueller inquiry: the Democrats’ efforts to obtain documents from the grand jury of the Mueller investigation.

“[O] ne of President Trump’s defense in the indictment is that the House should have gone to court to obtain the information he withheld,” he said. “The House did exactly that here.”

“The suggestion that the courts could not rule on congressional requests for impeachment-related documents is undermined by President Trump’s argument that the courts should resolve the House’s right to withhold documents”, added the letter.

He concluded by emphasizing the “urgent need” for the Mueller documents.

“[I] t is difficult to conceive of a more substantial public interest than to ensure that the Chamber obtains very relevant evidence to present to the Senate when it examines whether the President should be removed from office,” he wrote. , adding: “We respectfully urge the Court to rule quickly. “

Read the Chamber record for the McGahn case here:



And the response from the Department of Justice:



Read the Chamber record in the Mueller Grand Jury case here:

