Senate stumbled on fund-depleted SME loan

Washington — Senate and White House negotiators told Paycheck Protection Program to provide loans to SMEs struggling in a coronavirus pandemic as the rest of the program’s funds were exhausted PPP] has not yet reached an agreement to pass additional funding to Thursday.

The Senate was briefly convened for a pro-forma session in the afternoon, with majority leader Mitch McConnell accusing the Democratic Party of blocking additional funding.

“All Senate Republicans were ready to act today, but the Democrats didn’t allow us to resume the program,” McConnell said on the Senate floor. “It’s not realistic to see Democratic leaders treating support for workers and small businesses as they need to step in. This should be beyond politics,” he said. .

Republicans and the White House support a “clean” bill that adds $ 250 billion in funding ahead of the initial $ 349 billion allocated to the program. It was founded by a $ 2.2 trillion bailout signed by President Trump last month.

The Democratic Party argues that interim remedies should include support for hospitals, state and local governments, and should specifically award $ 125 billion to rural small and medium-sized enterprises owned by ethnic minorities. . Earlier this month, the Democratic Party, with unanimous consent, took steps to prevent passage through the Senate.

McConnell said the Senate will meet again at a pro forma meeting on Monday.

The SME association that oversees PPPs said the funding could reach $ 349 billion and it cannot accept new applications.

“The SBA is not currently able to accept new applications for paycheck protection programs based on available spending capital. Similarly, it is not currently able to enroll new PPP lenders.” It was

Senator Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi regularly discussed talks with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnutin on democracy priorities, but both sides remain stuck.

Both houses will be formally convened on May 4, but will have regular pro-forma sessions that do not require full attendance. The House and Senate can unanimously reach a consensus during the pro forma session, but members can challenge and deviate from the process.

Meanwhile, some small businesses say they have deep flaws in PPP. This initiative gives businesses access to low-interest loans that are up to 2.5 times their monthly salary. The loan is acceptable if the company spends money to keep the employee in the book, but the fact is that the owner continues to pay the employee even if the company remains closed and unable to make a profit. Force on

The economic consequences of the coronavirus have devastated the country, leaving many workers unemployed or debilitated. About 5.2 million Americans filed unemployment claims last week and 22 million Americans filed unemployment claims over the past four weeks.

