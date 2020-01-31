Senate to vote on witnesses to Trump removal trial with end in sight | WATCH LIVE

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump appeared to be heading for an acquittal, but certain, as Senators prepared on Friday to reject efforts to call more witnesses and began to bring only the third trial on trial in accusation of American history.

The timing of the final vote on Trump was still uncertain. But the result was increasingly clear after a key Republican, Senator Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, announced that he did not need to see or hear more testimony. He said the Democrats had proven their case, that Trump had abused power and hindered Congress, but he did not believe that Trump’s actions had reached an unattainable level.

Wishing to be acquitted, the president and his allies of the Republican majority reject the new revelations of John Bolton, his former national security adviser, as well as the historical standards that could make this first trial for the dismissal of the Senate without witnesses. They resisted all of the Democrats’ efforts to keep the process going for weeks.

The vote on the witness’ question was expected Friday evening after hours of debate, with the remaining votes going on late into the evening. The timing was not fixed.

Democrats have warned that the result would not mean a true acquittal for Trump but a cover-up.

“They’re about to dismiss it with a shrug and a” Who cares? “” Said Third Senate Democrat Patty Murray of Washington. “The full truth will come out.”

The removal of the president takes place during an election year before a divided nation. Primary voting begins in Iowa on Monday and Trump wants action on his trial to end in time for his State of the Union address next Tuesday.

Protesters were standing in front of the Capitol when the senators arrived on Friday, but few visitors watched from the Senate galleries.

Despite the Democrats’ singular and sometimes passionate emphasis on calling witnesses after the revelations of John Bolton, the former national security adviser, the numbers are now insufficient. It would take four Republicans to break away from the majority of the 53 seats and join all the Democrats to demand more testimony.

Chief Justice John Roberts, in the rare role of presiding judge, could break a bond, but that seems unlikely.

Alexander said in a statement Thursday night that “there is no need for more evidence,” giving the Trump team the likelihood of a Senate vote in his leadership. Not that he accepted Trump’s repeated claim for “perfect” relations with Ukraine.

Alexander told reporters on Capitol Hill that after “nine long days and hearing 200 video clips from witnesses … I no longer needed evidence because I thought there was evidence that the President did what he did was accused of doing “.

Alexander said, “But it didn’t reach the level of an impenetrable offense, so I didn’t need more evidence to make my decision.”

Asked whether Trump deserved to be re-elected for such wrongdoing, Alexander said, “Everyone will have to make this decision for themselves.”

Trump was removed from the House last month on two counts, first of which he abused his power like no other president, jeopardizing Ukraine and US-Ukrainian relations. Democrats say Trump asked vulnerable ally to investigate Joe Biden and refuted theories of 2016 electoral interference, denying US aid to the security of the country as he fought Russia at its heels border. The second impeachment article says that Trump then obstructed the House investigation in a way that threatened the country’s three-branch system of control and balance.

Before Alexander’s statement, Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine said Thursday night that she would vote to allow witnesses in the recall trial, briefly raising Democrats’ hopes for a breakthrough.

But Alexandre weighed in a few minutes later.

Collins, Alexander and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska played an inordinate role in the last hours of debate with pointed questions. Another Republican senator, Mitt Romney of Utah, made it clear that he would vote for the witnesses.

Murkowski was to announce his decision on Friday before the vote.

Democrats lobbied senators for testimony, but Trump’s lawyers argued that it would take too long to move forward, even after Bolton’s potential eyewitness testimony on Trump’s actions detailed in a book on coming brought uncertainty.

Bolton’s forthcoming book claims that he personally heard Trump say that he wanted Ukraine to be denied military aid until he agreed to investigate the Bidens. Trump denies having said such a thing.

Thursday’s testimony included massive appeals to senators as jurors who will decide the fate of Trump, either to arrest a president who Democrats say he tried to cheat in the next election and will do it again, or to end to the impeachment procedures which, according to the Republicans, have never been more than a partisan attack.

“Let us give the country a trial of which it can be proud,” said representative Adam Schiff, chief prosecutor of the Democrats. He offered to take only one week for the testimony of new witnesses, triggering further discussions.

Trump’s lawyer Eric Herschmann said the Democrats only sue the president because they couldn’t beat him in 2020.

“We trust the American people to decide who should be our president,” said Herschmann. “Enough is enough. Stop it all.”

The head of the Republican majority in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, tried to keep Friday’s vote on schedule, even if the trial would unearth new evidence in Bolton’s new book and alarm Democrats and some Republicans about the controversial defense of a Trump attorney.

In a tweet the next day, Trump’s attorney Alan Dershowitz complained about the representation of his testimony on Wednesday evening when he said that a president was essentially immune from impeachment if he thought that his actions were in the “national interest”.

The idea frustrated some inside the White House, who felt that Dershowitz’s claim was useless and inflammatory – angering senators with a controversial claim to broad executive powers. But these officials let Dershowitz withdraw, fearing that any public retreat from the White House would be frowned upon by the president.

“I didn’t say anything like that,” the retired professor tweeted on Thursday.

His remarks Wednesday evening: “Every public servant I know believes that his election is in the public interest. And if a president does something that he thinks will help him get elected is in the public interest, that cannot be the kind of pro quo consideration that results in dismissal. “

Asked about this during the trial Thursday, Democrat Schiff said, “Have we learned nothing in the past half century?”

Schiff drew on lessons from the Nixon era to warn against “normalizing anarchy” in Trump’s presidency.

Attention was drawn closer when the debate ended on Thursday evening: what would Collins, Alexander and Murkowski do?

Murkowski sparked a reaction when she simply asked, “Why shouldn’t this body call Ambassador Bolton?”

Alexander, whose career has been influenced by the late Howard Baker – who broke away from his party over Richard Nixon – also attracted attention when he questioned partisanship in the proceedings so far.

In response to Alexander and others, Democratic representative Zoe Lofgren of California, member of Congress for Watergate and now House attorney, told senators that the removal of Nixon had also started as a partisan investigation before a bipartisan consensus does not emerge. She told them that while the House was acting along party lines against Trump, the Senate – “the largest deliberative body on the planet” – has a new opportunity.

Senators sent over 100 requests in two days. Questions came from party leaders, senators running for the Democratic nomination against Trump and even bipartisan coalitions on both sides of the aisle.

Trump’s attorneys spent some of their time Thursday beating up allegations against Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, who served on the board of a gas company in Ukraine while his father was vice president. Representative Val Demings, D-Fla., One of the directors, said that the Bidens had little to say in the Senate about Trump’s efforts to “shake up” Ukraine for his campaign.

The White House prevented his officials from testifying in the proceedings and objected that there is “significant amounts of classified information” in the manuscript. Bolton resigned last September – Trump says he was fired – and he and his lawyer insisted that the book contain no classified information.

Copyright © 2020 by the Associated Press. All rights reserved.

.