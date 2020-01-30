Senate vote on witnesses in Trump’s deposition trial expected Friday – Boston Herald

WASHINGTON – Senators spent President Trump’s defense and prosecutors with final questions during his trial trial Thursday prior to a crucial test on witnesses, shifting the focus from details of the charges to whether it was time to simply acquit the trial and complete.

The vote on witnesses, which is expected on Friday, can lead to an abrupt end to the trial with the expected acquittal. Or, less likely, it could be days, if not weeks, more arguing if Democrats insist on testimonials from former national security adviser John Bolton and others.

Thursday’s testimony included rising pleas to the senators-as-judges who will decide the fate of Trump, either to stop a president that the Democrats say he has tried to cheat and do again in the upcoming elections, or to cancel procedures. to close what the Republicans claim had never been more than a partisan attack.

“Let’s give the country a lawsuit that they can be proud of,” said Rep. Adam Schiff, the chief prosecutor of House Democrats. Americans, he said, know what it takes for a fair trial. He offered to take only a week for witness statements, which led to new discussions.

Trump lawyer Eric Herschmann stated that the Democrats only prosecute the president because they cannot beat him in 2020.

“We trust that the American people will decide who should become our president,” said Herschmann. “Enough is enough. Stop this.”

In a day-after-tweet, Trump lawyer Alan Dershowitz complained about the display of his testimony on Wednesday night when he said that a president is essentially immune to deposition if he believes his actions are in the “national interest.”

That idea frustrated some in the White House, who felt that Dershowitz’s claim was unnecessary and inflammatory – irritating senators with a controversial claim from a huge executive. But those officials left it to Dershowitz to withdraw, wary that any public retreat from the White House would be poorly viewed by the president.

“I didn’t say anything like that,” Dershowitz twinned Thursday. He said on Wednesday evening: “Every public official I know believes his election is in the public interest. And if a president does something that he thinks is helping him to be elected, it is in the public interest that it cannot be the kind of consideration that results in deposition. “

Trump was charged by House last month on charges of abusing his power when he asked to investigate alleged corruption involving Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden and to temporarily stop US security assistance while Russia fought its border. . The second accusation article says that Trump subsequently blocked the House probe.