Senator Feinstein becomes first Dem to suggest they could acquit Trump in impeachment case

WASHINGTON DC (KTLA) – Just after President Trump’s defense lawyers ended their arguments in their Senate trial on Tuesday, Senator Dianne Feinstein of California became the first Democrat to suggest that she could vote for the to acquit despite serious concerns about his character.

“There are nine months left, the people should judge. We are a republic, we are based on the will of the people – the people should judge, “said Feinstein on Tuesday after the president’s team finished a three-day defense presentation. “It was my opinion and it is still my opinion.”

Still, she said the arguments during the trial over Trump’s character and fitness for office left her indecisive. “What has changed my opinion over time,” she said, is the realization that “indictment is not about a single offense. It is really about character and ability and physical and mental fitness of the individual to serve people, not themselves. “

When asked if she would ultimately vote for the acquittal, she refused, saying, “We are not finished.”

After the story was published, Feinstein provided the following statement on his Twitter page.

“The LA Times misunderstood what I said today. Before the trial, I said that I would keep an open mind. Now that both parties have presented their arguments, it is clear that the President’s actions were wrong. He withheld vital foreign aid for personal political gain. It can’t last, ”she said.

