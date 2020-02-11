Senator Kamala Harris speaks at church during celebration of Black History Month

LOS ANGELES (KABC) – It was a real celebration at the first African Methodist Episcopal Church on Sunday as the congregation held a special service on Sunday to honor Black History Month.

Among the guests was US Senator Kamala Harris (D-California).

“When we celebrate black history, it is about celebrating these great leaders on whose shoulders we stand.”

Harris spoke exclusively with ABC7 before his speech, sharing both the achievements and the challenges of the African American community.

“We continue to elect more African Americans to the United States Congress and to leadership positions as mayors in cities, but there are many challenges. Remember that black maternal mortality, which are black women who die due to childbirth, that black women are three to four times more likely to die due to childbirth than other women. Let’s remember the wealth gap and the fact that black Americans own about a tenth of the wealth of other families, “said Harris.

During the speech inside the church, Harris also stressed the importance of voting in this year’s presidential election.

“Let us make history in November and shoot – and make sure everyone you know is registered. The stakes are so high right now.”

As the second black woman to be elected to the United States Senate and, most recently, Democratic presidential candidate, Harris spoke to people of all ages in the congregation – including children – to understand the power of strong role models in all the communities.

“It is important that we raise children in a way – and I have certainly been raised in that way – to believe that you should see what can be regardless of what has been,” she said.

Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All rights reserved.

.