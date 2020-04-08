Senator Kelly Lofler and her husband withdraw from shares due to coronavirus sales turmoil

Senator Kelly Lofler and her spouse—CEO of a listed company that owns the New York Stock Exchange—cashed their individual shareholdings and moved their millions to diversified mutual funds Will do. This decision occurred after a political storm over stock trading after a briefing on the coronavirus in the Senate before the global stock market crash.

Loafler, a wealthy Georgia executive appointed in December to fill Senator vacancies, announced a financial decision in an opinion article published by the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. Republicans accused her and her husband, CEO of the Intercontinental Exchange, of Jeffreys Playcher, to do nothing wrong, blaming the dispute as a “ baseless attack from political adversaries and the media ”. .

Leffler, who ran for re-election in November, also stated that she would like to close the door to an episode that her major opponent of the senator called “unpleasant.”

Coronavirus: Corresponding Competition ›



More Coronaviruses: Competition to Respond

“The Senate Code of Ethics does not require that, but my husband and I have liquidated our holdings of managed accounts and are moving to exchange-traded funds and mutual funds,” she wrote.

Some parliamentary ethics experts say rules should prohibit lawmakers from trading individual shares.

“No one who serves in Congress or is the head of a large exchange shouldn’t have any speculation in the market,” wrote last month.

New York Stock Exchange closes trading floor after coronavirus case reported

According to Canter, “it should have been a diversified fund,” not focused on a single stock or industry. “These are people in a privileged position and they seem to have used it.”

Lofler claims that the investment was made by her financial advisor and without her knowledge. According to a financial report released in the Senate in mid-March, she and her husband sold $ 1.2 million to $ 3.1 million in shares three weeks after attending a private Coronavirus briefing on January 24. Was. Sales grew before the wider stock market tumbled over concerns about the pandemic.

The couple’s stock movement was first scrutinized in a March 19 daily Beast report. New members of the Senate have said that they sold seven-digit shares in the days and weeks after senators gathered privately about the eventual coronavirus threat. Tattered US shares.

CBS MoneyWatch continued on the following day with news that Sprecher sold $ 19 million worth of shares on the intercontinental exchange in February and March. According to the Securities and Exchange Commission, the earliest sale of his company’s shares took place a few days before the first death of coronavirus was reported in the United States. Since then, ICE stocks have plunged almost 25%, as stocks have fallen more rapidly.

In an ICE statement to CBS MoneyWatch last month, the details of Sprecher’s stock trade were not very clear, but the company said, “ It prohibits insider and discretionary trading of stock by employees without the company’s prior consent. We maintain a global personal trading policy. ”

. [TagsToTranslate] US Senate