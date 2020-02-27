[Senator Rubio seeks U.S. evaluation of sale of AT&T device to Czech-owned conglomerate]



FILE Photograph: Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) arrives as the impeachment demo of U.S. President Donald Trump proceeds in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Senator Marco Rubio on Wednesday asked the Trump administration to critique the nationwide stability implications of AT&T’s Inc’s planned sale of its the greater part stake in Central European Media Group Enterprises (CME) to the Czech-owned conglomerate PPF Team.

Rubio, a Republican who chairs the bipartisan and bicameral Congressional-Govt Fee on China, wrote that the Czech organization has a history of performing as “China’s proxies inside of the Czech Republic” and added that PPF-owned telecommunications companies are operating with Huawei Technologies Co to establish 5G networks.

The CME Team operates in the Czech Republic as effectively as Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia, achieving around 97 million persons and owns some of most-watched news programming in Central and Japanese Europe, said Rubio, who is also a member of the Senate International Relations and Intelligence committees.

AT&T did not promptly remark.

PPF reported in a assertion it appeared Rubio was relying on “false information” from a Czech politician and disputed his characterization of CME’s marketplace. The corporation explained it had only inherited Huawei’s engineering as part of its acquisition of the Norwegian telcom operator Telenor previous year.

“PPF is obtaining CME as a enhance to its telecommunications enterprise, without any ulterior motives. As section of the course of action of getting CME, PPF Group is cooperating with all the suitable regulatory bodies, and we are supplying them with all vital details,” the organization explained, introducing it will arrive at out to Rubio.

Rubio said PPF’s subsidiary, Residence Credit history, employed a general public relations company aimed at “manipulating Czech public opinion favorably towards China. This get the job done incorporated spying on Czech politicians, pressuring media to withdraw information content essential of China, and making a new feel-tank, Sinoskop, to hire biased analysts to impact general public debate.”

He asked the Committee on Overseas Expenditure in the United States to evaluate the transaction because it “undercuts U.S. countrywide protection passions relevant to Central and Jap Europe, as perfectly as to China.”

The Trump administration added Huawei to an economic blacklist in May perhaps, citing national safety problems, and has lobbied overseas governments not to allow Huawei choose section in developing 5G networks.

In Oct, AT&T stated it would sell its vast majority stake in CME and get $one.one billion in money and be relieved of a $575 million debt guarantee. AT&T obtained its stake in CME with the acquisition of Time Warner, now WarnerMedia, in 2018.

