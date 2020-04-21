Senator Schumer says $ 500 billion relief deal has been reached – Trump administration says “Very close”

Congress leaders and the Trump administration have reached an agreement on a new $ 500 billion emergency economic rescue package, said Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer (D-New York).

A Trump administration official told Bloomberg that the two sides are “very close” to an agreement.

House majority leader Steny Hoyer (D-Maryland) said that the House will meet on Thursday and that a coronavirus agreement is near.

The plan would replenish the country’s small business bailout fund and provide money for coronavirus tests and extended hospitals.

The new nearly $ 500 billion aid package includes over $ 300 billion for the small business wage loan program.

Hospitals receive another $ 75 billion in funding while testing initiatives get $ 25 billion, according to the Associated Press.

The 350 billion initially planned for small businesses, in difficulty while the economy is practically closed, were disbursed within two weeks.

For the new package, the Republicans had originally proposed a $ 250 billion bill designed exclusively to replenish the small business loan program.

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) began a session of Congress on Tuesday in hopes of reaching an agreement.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives said a vote could come on the bill this week, with an eye on Thursday.

The original $ 350 billion package was part of a $ 2 billion extra bill that Congress passed in March to help the country’s economy overcome the coronavirus pandemic.

The salary protection program has reached its capacity after approving nearly 1.7 million loans in a couple of weeks.

