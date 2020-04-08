Senator Seward from the ICU

Posted: Apr 8, 2020 / 10:07 AM EDT / Updated: Apr 8, 2020 / 10:07 AM EDT

ONEONTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Duncan S. Davie, Chief of Staff for Senator James Seward, released a statement on Wednesday stating that Senator is out of the ICU department.

The statement reads,

“I am pleased to announce to Mrs. Seward and her family that Senator Seward was discharged from the intensive care unit (ICU) late Tuesday for better conditions. She went on to recover from COVID-19 at Albany Medical Center under the supervision of her physician, and will be able to stay at home as soon as she is found fit to do so.

“Cindy Seward and her family express their deepest gratitude to the medical team who came to Sen. Seward during his illness. Cindy is very grateful for the loving care she provided to COVID-19 patients in Albany Med. They are deeply grateful to both friends and strangers, who have prayed fervently for Senator Seward’s recovery, and praises God for his care. Many, many senators, colleagues, acquaintances, and others have expressed their love, support and prayers over the past two weeks, and Cindy and the family are very grateful. Letters, emails, calls to the office, and displays are very important because families have not been able, due to the CindID-19 standard, to stay together.

“Being with COVID on both sides, Cindy is asking for COVID-19 patients and their caregivers. He urges everyone to take it seriously – to be cautious, and to help our neighbors.

“On behalf of the senate staff, we are grateful to God beyond words, that we feel safe, and that our counselor, friend and boss are recovering.”

Duncan S. Davie