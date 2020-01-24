Senators are responding to the case previously filed in impeachment proceedings

WASHINGTON (WCMH) – As the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump continue, the senators are speaking, who will ultimately decide his fate.

For the Senate Democrats, the first few days of the president’s trial were revealing.

“I really appreciated that the property managers went through the information they had in chronological order,” said Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL).

Senator Duckworth says some of the most compelling evidence was video of statements by the president and officials.

“For example, Mr. Mulvaney’s video tape said there was of course a return. We do it all the time,” said Senator Duckworth.

Some Republicans, such as Indiana Senator Mike Braun, said they hadn’t seen anything that could convince them that the President had done something untouchable.

“And I was looking for new information and not just for repackaging or re-marketing. I haven’t seen it, “said Senator Braun.

Democrats like Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow hope that the evidence will convince at least some Republicans to call for more witnesses.

“Well, I will be very disappointed if we do not end up with at least four Republican colleagues who are ready to join us,” said Senator Stabenow.

Braun says more witnesses would only complicate the process.

“And if you talk about the witnesses, it will be mutual when we get to it. And then the whole discussion gets cloudy because they think all of our witnesses are irrelevant. You know, I don’t buy that, ”said Senator Braun.

Democrats could close their case on Friday, when lawyers promise the president a strong defense.