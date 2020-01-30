Senators question defense and prosecution in Trump’s removal trial

by: WFLA 8 By your side

Posted: Jan 30, 2020 / 10:29 PST / Updated: Jan 30, 2020 / 10:29 PST

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – Members of the United States Senate will continue to question the defense team and prosecutors in the trial for the impeachment of President Donald Trump on Thursday.

The trial interrogation period began on Wednesday. Senators from both parties had eight hours to question those who removed the House and President Trump’s legal team.

The interrogations should continue on Thursday for another eight hours.

After question period is over, the Senate should move on to the subject of calling new witnesses. A vote on whether or not to call new witnesses could take place as early as Friday.

Democrats stepped up calls for new witnesses – particularly John Bolton – this week. Over the weekend, the news announced that an unprecedented project in Bolton’s book claimed that President Trump wanted to suspend aid to Ukraine until the country helped investigate Joe Biden.

In order for witnesses like Bolton or Mick Mulvaney to testify at the trial, all of the Senate Democrats should vote to call them and four Republicans should join them.