Senators swear “impartial justice” begins trial for removal from Trump

WASHINGTON – The US Senate opened President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial on Thursday with a silent ceremony – senators standing at their desks to swear in “impartial justice” as jurors, House prosecutors officially reciting the charges and Chief Justice John Roberts presiding.

The trial, which is only the third such undertaking in the history of the United States, takes place at the start of the election year, a period of deep political divisions within the nation. Four of the senators sitting on trial for Trump are running for the Democratic Party’s nomination to challenge him in the fall.

“Listen, listen, listen!” intoned the Senate Sergeant-at-Arms, calling for the start of the proceedings at noon.

WATCH: ARTICLES OF ATTACK PRESENTED IN THE SENATE

Senators have filled the room, an unusual sight in itself, sitting in silence under strict rules that prohibit speaking or telephoning, for a trial that will test not only Trump’s presidency but also the three branches of power of the country and its system of checks and balances.

The Constitution states that the Chief Justice is the President, and Roberts has made the short trip across the street from the Supreme Court to the Capitol. He has long insisted that judges are not politicians and should serve as an arbitrator for the proceedings. The senators rose quickly when he appeared in his plain black dress.

“Will all senators stand up now, stand and raise your right hand,” said Roberts.

“Do you solemnly swear that in all that relates to the trial of the removal of Donald John Trump, President of the United States, currently pending, you will do impartial justice according to the Constitution and the laws, then help God? “

The senators replied that they would, and then they lined up to sign an oath book.

RELATED: White House Violated Law By Freezing Aid To Ukraine, According To Federal Surveillance Agency

Trump faces two charges after the House voted for his indictment last month. First, that he abused his presidential power by pressuring Ukraine to investigate his Democratic rival Joe Biden, using military aid to the country as leverage. Trump is also charged with obstructing the Congressional investigation.

The president insists he did nothing wrong, and again rejected the White House lawsuit on Thursday: “It’s totally partisan. It’s a hoax.”

A final acquittal is expected in the Senate under Republican control. However, new revelations are multiplying about Trump’s actions towards Ukraine.

The Government Accountability Office said Thursday that the White House had violated federal law by denying security assistance to Ukraine, which shares a border with hostile Russia.

At the same time, an indicted partner of Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, Lev Parnas, has given prosecutors new documents linking the president to the phantom foreign policy led by Giuliani.

This development put new pressure on senators to call more witnesses for the trial, the main area of ​​contention that remains to be resolved. The White House has ordered officials not to comply with congressional summonses asking for witnesses or other information.

“What is the president hiding? What is he afraid of?” Asked Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer.

“The seriousness of these accusations goes without saying,” he said. “The House of Representatives accused the president of trying to shake a foreign leader for personal gain.”

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said the new information from Parnas required an investigation, which she did not expect from Trump’s attorney general. “This is an example of all the henchmen of the president, and I hope that senators will not be among the henchmen of the president.”

Before the swearing-in, the House Democrats who were pursuing the matter stood before the Senate, and representative Adam Schiff of the Intelligence Committee officially read the impeachment articles.

Seven legislators, led by Schiff and Rep. Jerrold Nadler of the Judiciary Committee took the solemn walk across the Capitol for a second day.

All eyes were on Schiff as he stood in front of a desk in the bedroom well, a space usually reserved for senators.

“House resolution 755 indicting Donald John Trump, President of the United States, for serious crimes and offenses,” he began by reading the nine pages.

The other prosecutors of the Chamber joined him.

Senators said later that when Roberts appeared, the solemnity of the occasion settled. Security was tight at the Capitol.

“I thought it was a historic moment, and you could have heard a pin fall,” said Republican John Cornyn of Texas. “And so I think the gravity of what we are doing, I think, was sinking for all of us.”

The head of the Republican majority at home, Mitch McConnell, has a very different view of the charges and the procedures.

He opened the chamber, decrying Pelosi’s decision to distribute “souvenir pens” on Wednesday after she signed the resolution to send the charges to the Senate.

“This final exhibit perfectly distilled the whole partisan process of the House into perfect visuals,” said McConnell. “It was a transparent partisan process from start to finish.”

Senator GOP James Inhofe was away from home in Oklahoma for a family medical problem, but plans to take an oath upon his return as the full trial begins next week, his office said.

The Senate will issue an official summons to the White House to appear, the president’s legal team is expected to respond by Saturday. Opening arguments will begin on Tuesday.

The president recently suggested he would be open to a quick vote to simply dismiss the charges, but sufficient Republican support is lacking.

Instead, the president’s team expects a trial that will not last more than two weeks, according to senior administration officials. It would be much shorter than the trial of President Bill Clinton in 1999, or the first, of President Andrew Johnson in 1868. Both were acquitted.

It would take a super majority of senators, 67 out of 100, to convict the president. Republicans control the room, 53-47, but it only takes 51 votes during the trial to approve the rules, call witnesses, or dismiss the charges.

A group of four Republican senators are working to ensure that there will be votes on the possibility of witnesses, although it is by no means certain that a majority will prevail for further testimony.

Meaning. Susan Collins of Maine, Mitt Romney of Utah, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Lamar Alexander of Tennessee are among those involved.

Romney said he wanted to hear from John Bolton, the former national security adviser to the White House, who others said has alarmed the alternative foreign policy towards Ukraine led by Giuliani.

The directors of the House are a diverse group with legal, police and military experience, including Hakeem Jeffries of New York, Sylvia Garcia of Texas, Val Demings of Florida, Jason Crow of Colorado and Zoe Lofgren of California.

Two are freshmen – Crow a former Army Ranger who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, Garcia a former judge in Houston. Demings is the former Orlando police chief and Jeffries is a lawyer and a member of the party leadership. Lofgren has the rare credential to have worked on a Congressional staff for the removal of President Richard Nixon – he resigned before the Plenary voted on the charges – and then to be an elected member during Clinton.

Copyright © 2020 by the Associated Press. All rights reserved.

.