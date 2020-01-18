Send Lauri Markkanen forward in Bulls comeback and win the Cavs

It was progress.

Everything above a single-digit score now feels like progress for Lauri Markkanen.

There were a few layouts for Bulls’ big man, a real post-up, a few steals and even an offensive rebound in the mix during Saturday’s 118-116 comeback victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Signs that Markkanen finally wakes up again in the 2019-20 season? Could be. Or was it just a 7-foot teasing to bring false hope in Year 3 of the rebuilding?

Only Markkanen will have the answer.

“I think he’s working on it,” coach Jim Boylen said Saturday when asked that Markkanen realize he needs star power to make the franchise a success. “I think we know his character as a person and a player. He wants to help the team win. I have to make sure he is involved.

“I have to make sure he gets more than two shots [like the second half on Friday]. He has fought some injuries and has given us everything he has had. So regarding the star, not the star thing, he is a big part of what we do and he will stay that way. “

But when?

Yes, Markkanen finally woke up from his early hibernation and put together a beautiful December. It was nowhere near the numbers he had posted last February when he played the best basketball of his career, but it was better than what Boylen got from him in October and November.

Then came the ankle injury and since then it’s back with Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Markkanen. A low point came in Philadelphia on Friday when third-year player had 12 in the first half, and then completely disappeared in the second half, taking only two shots in the last two quarters.

And although it is a storyline that borders on overkill, the importance of Markkanen in the plans that this front office has made cannot be emphasized enough. Even Boylen acknowledged that, and was blamed for the inconsistencies of Markkanen.

“We need him there,” said Boylen. “He has to shoot more than twice in half, and we’ll try to do that right.”

“I talk to him a lot about it. Keep driving the ball, keep running the floor. I think he did his very best to control the floor, especially in the first half … We have to continue that whole game. I’ve said it before – when he defensively rebounds that gets him started. He has to keep doing that. “

So yes, Markkanen’s 17 points were welcomed with open arms, especially one evening when the one pillar of the foundation that gained weight throughout the year – Zach LaVine – earned 42 points, including 21 in the fourth quarter. A Boylen version called: “Herculean.”

Since the Bulls looked lifeless for most of the night and at one point were 19 behind, all 42 were needed by the guard.

Not that the Bulls made it easy for themselves. Even trying to hold onto the lead late, they almost gave it away when the incoming pass from Luke Kornet went through the hands of LaVine, giving Cleveland the chance to win in 8.6 seconds.

Kevin Love, however, missed an attempt to drive and the Bulls held onto the win and improved to 16-28.

“I had the same mindset in the game,” Markkanen said about his performance in the win. “I’m glad it looked different. Of course I have to be aggressive, but like I said, I had the same mentality. I got the ball more and just tried to make the best of it.”