‘Send Nudes’: Drivers are shocked by the rapid request from the traffic sign

by: The Associated Press, CNN Newsource

Posted: Jan 11, 2020 / 8:53 PM EST / Updated: January 11, 2020 / 8:53 PM EST

PINE KNOT, Ky. (AP / CNN) – Drivers traveling on a Kentucky freeway didn’t have to check their direct messages to get the notorious sexting request: send nude photos.

An electronic traffic sign that was hacked early Thursday morning told drivers on Highway 92 at Pine Knot to “send files,” the news agencies said.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials said someone hacked the password-protected system. The sign belonged to a contractor who was carrying out construction work for the Ky realignment project across the counties of McCreary and Whitley near the Tennessee border. 92 carried out.

Driver Tevon Stephens informed news agencies that he noticed the “clearly hacked” sign at work.

“But seriously, we had to raise awareness so that road traffic departments put cameras or locks on the equipment so as not to distract the drivers,” said Stephens.

It is unclear how long the message was displayed on the screen. The contractor said none of their employees were involved in the prank.

