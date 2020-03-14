Send Trump a payroll tax cut bill amid a coronavirus outbreak

The President and CEO of the Job Creator Network, Alfredo Ortiz, asked Congress to send a relief package to President Donald Trump’s table with short-term loans and payroll tax cuts to help those small businesses thrive after coronavirus.

“From what we are hearing and from the news, the bill being negotiated is going to be a poisonous bill for small businesses, leaving small businesses stuck in crisis,” Ortiz said in a statement. Friday.

“Cash flow is the name of the game for small business owners right now. What is needed is that short-term loans and payroll tax cuts are crucial to helping small businesses avoid this storm.” , avoiding hassle, and keep your doors open The federal government should provide accelerated federal unemployment insurance for employees as a safety net for those affected, “Ortiz continued.

On Friday, President Trump addressed the nation in the rose garden and declared a national emergency that would free up $ 50 billion to combat the spread of coronavirus. President Trump also announced a plan to forgo student interest payments on federal loans and other financial incentives.

“A 12-month paid leave of absence tax credit will not help now with cash flow, if revenue does not reach the door,” said Ortiz. “The bill, which does not include such short-term measures, will be nothing more than a window dressing and an attempt to exploit a crisis to check the political gain of the box.”

The Job Creator Network posted a full-page ad to the Wall Street Journal USA Today on Friday, and in a New York post with the message, “Small business is too big to fail.”

