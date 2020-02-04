Sending an SMS is more dangerous for pedestrians than listening to music or speaking on the phone

We all agree that stepping behind someone buried in their phone is annoying.

Now scientists are suggesting that it’s dangerous too.

According to researchers, you’re more likely to cause an accident while walking with your phone than answer a call or listen to music after analyzing the causes of hundreds of pedestrian accidents.

Sending SMS messages was associated with a higher rate of near misses and failure to cross the street, the study found.

In comparison, telephoning took little time to cross a safe road, and listening to music had no significant impact on pedestrian safety.

The researchers from the University of Calgary in Canada say that their results need further investigation. They find that distracting pedestrians in cities around the world is an increasing problem.

“Given the ubiquity of smartphones, social media, apps, digital video, and streaming music that have infiltrated most aspects of everyday life, distracted walking and crossing the road will be a traffic safety issue in the foreseeable future,” the authors write ,

Around 270,000 pedestrians die worldwide every year, which corresponds to around a fifth of all traffic fatalities. Her study was published Monday in the Injury Prevention magazine.

“Do groups or packs of pedestrians shield the distracted or do groups assume that other group members are paying attention?” Asked the authors in the study and outlined areas in which further investigation was required.

“Are children and young people more at risk when they are distracted? Are older pedestrians who are distracted and slower more prone to conflict with vehicles? “They asked (without answering).

The researchers collected data from 14 other studies dealing with pedestrian accidents and analyzed incidents involving a total of 14 people. However, they found “a variety of study quality problems” that prevented them from making generalized statements.

The use of mobile phones has an impact on our bodies, as previous studies have shown.

A study published in December, analyzing US emergency data, found that neck, face, eye, nose and head injuries have “increased” significantly over the past 20 years. The researchers found that most of these injuries occurred in people between the ages of 13 and 29, and were due to distracted driving, walking, and texting on a cell phone.

The U.S.-based National Safety Council found that 2,841 people died in distractions in 2018 in the U.S. The Governors Highway Safety Association estimates that more than 6,000 people died in 2018, the highest number in more than 20 years.