[senegal-confirms-to-start-with-coronavirus-scenario:-wellness-ministry]

March two, 2020

By Diadie Ba

DAKAR (Reuters) – Senegal’s wellness minister on Monday introduced the 1st case of coronavirus in the region, the next scenario in sub-Saharan Africa just after a person was confirmed in Nigeria very last 7 days.

The fast spread of the new coronavirus has improved fears of a pandemic, prompting governments to stage up command measures and sending global fiscal markets into a dive.

The affected person is a French male who lives in Senegal and arrived again from a snowboarding holiday in France on Feb. 26 on an Air Senegal flight, Health Minister Abdoulaye Diouf Sarr instructed reporters.

He passed a temperature verify at the capital Dakar’s major airport on his return but created a fever two days later on and went to a private clinic for a test-up, the minister mentioned. That clinic alerted the authorities who have quarantined him in Dakar’s Fann Clinic.

The individual experienced been in get hold of with his wife and two kids, the minister said. It was not crystal clear how quite a few other men and women had also been in get in touch with with him. Authorities are in the approach of tracing the other travellers on the Air Senegal flight.

Fann Clinic was not reachable for comment.

As of Monday, there have been above 89,000 cases of the virus globally, the majority in China, according to a Reuters tally. Outside of China, it has spread to 66 international locations, with additional than 8,800 situations and 130 deaths. Globally, the disease has killed over three,000 people.

North African international locations Tunisia, Algeria and Egypt have also confirmed cases of the virus.

The chance of a world unfold and impact of the coronavirus is now “very high”, the greatest degree of alarm, but containment is however doable, the Earth Wellness Firm (WHO) mentioned on Friday.

Africa’s Centres for Ailment Manage and Prevention claims it has activated its emergency operation centre for a continent wherever health care potential is restricted and early detection is essential.

The WHO has determined 13 best-precedence countries which either have direct links or a significant quantity of journey to China, but Senegal was not on that listing.

Nonetheless, Senegal is property to one particular of the 26 labs in Africa that can check for the virus. Public bulletins on state television advise individuals to clean their fingers and masked wellness officials conduct temperature checks at the airport though some others movie arriving passengers.

Prior to the affirmation of the initially scenario, President Macky Sall on Monday urged serene.

“The health providers are having treatment of the affected person according to the process suggested by the Entire world Wellbeing Firm,” he told reporters.

