Senegalese boutique shares the tradition of cut pearls at Inglewood

INGLEWOOD, California (KABC) – “Love, vibe, people, Inglewood is a great city,” said Aicha Lo.

Aicha is co-owner of Top Diversified Fashions with her husband Bass Lo in the Downtown Inglewood Fashion District. Top Diversified Fashions has brought African culture to Inglewood on Market Street for almost nine years now.

“Our store, we make African clothes, men, women and children, and we make them,” said Bass. “We design and manufacture them here.”

The bass offers all the designs itself and leaves your hands free for sewing and cutting. Bass and Aicha have taken up residence in Inglewood, but their creations, Coquette Kouture, are strongly influenced by their country of origin, Senegal. The bass visits Senegal approximately every six months and brings back fabrics and cut pearls.

“Cut pearls are known throughout Africa and I think that today it has become a daily thing, even in our modern culture,” said Nathalie Beasnael.

Beasnael is from Chad, but said that she has a lot of family in Senegal and that the two countries share certain traditions.

Pearls can be used for many purposes, they would contribute to weight awareness and posture. Aicha says that mothers in Africa even adorn their babies with them for protection. They are also used to express the sensuality of a woman.

“As a woman, like I have mine, I wear it for my husband,” said Aicha. “It looks more like your diamond on your cut, but it is hidden from your husband.”

Even the different colors of pearls can have different meanings.

“Royalty, purple. Yellow, which means, you know, gold, wealth. Wearing your pearls at the waist has a lot to do with who a woman is,” said Beasnael. “It’s actually a close connection, reminder, who I am, where I come from.”

Aicha said she likes to see more people embrace African culture. From pearls to the waist, head size to traditional clothing models, this makes the community more unified.

“He has so many goals that as a woman you can’t help but carry him,” said Aicha. “Nowadays, African culture, African style is more than ever.”

“It would be great to expose and let everyone know about the culture, the power and the beauty that we have,” said Beasnael.

Top Diversified Fashions is located at 238 S. Market St. Inglewood, CA 90301.

