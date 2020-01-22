Senior Bowl: Hurts confident of returning to Alabama, ready to prove that he can be “a winner” in the NFL as well | National sport

MOBILE PHONE, MOBILE PHONE – Not even the elevator in the players’ mobile area hotel proved to be fanless for Jalen Hurts.

This week in Mobile, the beloved quarterback, converted from Alabama to Oklahoma, returned to the state where it all started four years ago for this year’s Senior Bowl. There was nowhere where he wasn’t tickled – not even the normally safe limits of the player hotel.

“It’s been pretty hectic so far, I’m grateful for everything,” said Hurts on Tuesday during his 10-minute availability during the Senior Bowl Media Day at the Mobile Convention Center. “I get into the elevator and one of the workers in the hotel we live in. He allowed me to scream and the like. This is something special for me. And I know that it won’t be like this forever, but I do take everything in me. “

Hurts, who had leaned on the table with both elbows in front of him, kept his usual factual attitude when dealing with reporters. However, he showed a brighter side and dodged the reporters’ questions playfully, as easily as he could avoid oncoming tacklers.

When asked if he had any “chip” on his shoulder, Hurts corrected the reporter by calling him “a boulder” without further explanation.

At the beginning of the seven-minute interview session, Hurts was asked which of his previous recipients between Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III from Alabama and CeeDee Lamb from Oklahoma – who are expected to be among the three best recipients in this year’s NFL draft – would prefer to throw if he did a two-minute drive went to win the Super Bowl.

“I would let you choose one and I’m sure everything will be fine,” joked Hurts. “I have a lot of trust, a lot of respect in all the receivers I played with. They made me look good.”

When he returned to the state, many questions revolved around Hurt’s three-year ups and downs in Tuscaloosa, where he led Alabama to a 26-2 record quarterback in two years before losing that place to the later Heisman Trophy second Tua Tagovailoa just before the 2019 season.

But it was the way Hurts dealt with this less than ideal situation, from starter to backup, and how he helped lead the Crimson Tide to a comeback in the fourth quarter of the 2019 SEC championship game against Georgia its place as a revered figure among Alabama fans.

Hurts claims it was a necessary experience that led him to a memorable senior season in Oklahoma, when he finished second in the Heisman Trophy for Joe Burrow from LSU in third place nationwide with a total of 5,149 yards and third place in 53 combined touchdowns in 2019.

“I think my situation was different. It was unprecedented to have that kind of success and go through the things I went through, ”said Hurts. “But I will say I am very grateful for it. And I would not change it for the world because I learned so much from it. I am stronger, wiser and better for everything.”

It hurts all of the collegial work that makes him one of the most fascinating characters in Mobile this week, especially when scouts and talent assessors determine how he best fits in the NFL.

For the normally humble hurts, this is the easiest answer of all.

“I think I’m a winner. I don’t think there is a quarterback like me with my skills, whether he plays with my arm or my legs when needed,” said Hurts. “Go out and lead and try to be as consistent as possible. That’s the biggest thing for me. “

This approach has certainly given Hurts a lot of fans, including those in the NFL – including the team’s head coach with this year’s top draft pick.

“He was successful everywhere and in some ways he’s really like an NFL quarterback because he had to catch a crime quickly and quickly prove himself to be a leader in a new program – which he did and had a great year,” said Cincinnati Bengal’s head coach Zac Taylor, who is Hurts’ South Team head coach during Senior Bowl week. “So these are things that we now see personally and get to know the child a little more. But he was enthusiastic about Jalen, definitely had a great college career, and put himself in a great position. “

Of course, the 6-foot-1 hurts still has a lot to prove this week, especially after a less than inspiring first day of training at Ladd Peebles Stadium on Tuesday afternoon, when the naturally talented running quarterback received some criticism for online design analysts his litters in practice.

“I just want to go out there and be the best version of myself – execute, learn, be a student of the game and just take steps every day,” said Hurts.

That said, Hurts rejected the idea that he might have to change his position in the NFL, although he didn’t fully reject Taysom Hill’s suggestion that could fit a supply role similar to that of the New Orleans Saints quarterback / receiver / special team ,

“I think I’m a quarterback. I played it and I intend to continue playing it,” said Hurts. “I’ve always been a team-first guy, but I’m a quarterback.”

And in this position, the uniquely talented Hurts is confident that he can prove doubts and show NFL officials that he has what it takes to succeed at the next level if he has the opportunity.

“I think there are a lot of people who have unique skills at this level who get the most out of what they have. They know that it doesn’t make sense to have a Ferrari if you don’t know how you use it, “said Hurts. “But I’m just getting out of here and trying to get better, learn everything, soak it all up so I get the best quarterback I can be.”

Alex Byington is the beat reporter for Montgomery Advertiser in Alabama. He can be reached by email at abyington@montgome.gannett.com or on Twitter at @_AlexByington.