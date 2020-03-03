[senior-mexican-official-quits,-in-latest-blow-to-president]



FILE Image: Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gestures as he speaks in the course of a information meeting at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO Metropolis (Reuters) – A senior Mexican official in charge of 1 of the government’s signature social systems resigned on Monday in a sharply-worded letter that marked the most up-to-date bust-up inside President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s administration.

Javier May was the deputy welfare minister in cost of “Sembrando Vida”, an ambitious forestation application concentrated on Mexico’s poorer south intended to provide jobs and help agriculture. The plan has also been exported to Central The us in a bid to aid consist of migration from the area.

“Once the Welfare Minister experienced unilaterally revoked the faculties needed to run the stated software, the situations to remain in cost of it no for a longer time existed,” Might stated in a resignation letter found by Reuters.

A federal government supply verified that the letter is formal.

Might did not reply to a request for comment, nor did the welfare ministry.

Variations above Lopez Obrador’s plan conclusions and governing design and style have prompted other well known officers to quit.

Among them, the most substantial-degree was Finance Minister Carlos Urzua, who resigned in July 2019 with a letter that shocked markets by citing “extremism” in economic plan.

