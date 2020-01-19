Senior ministers order defense spending cuts to help improve “well-being” for New Zealanders

Nellie Donald
Senior ministers have ordered a “deep dive” into defense spending with the aim of freeing up more funds to “improve the well-being of New Zealanders”.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson said the cost reduction exercise would focus on projects that are not effective.

National Defense spokesperson Mark Mitchell criticizes the government’s cost-cutting plan. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Finance Minister Grant Robertson said the cost reduction exercise would focus on projects that are not effective.

