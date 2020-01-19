Senior ministers order defense spending cuts to help improve “well-being” for New Zealanders

Senior ministers have ordered a “deep dive” into defense spending with the aim of freeing up more funds to “improve the well-being of New Zealanders”.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson said the cost reduction exercise would focus on projects that are not effective.

The opposition criticizes the government’s plan because it comes at a time of “increased global instability”.

But a spokesman for the finance minister said there were no plans to cut defense funding.

“Any low-value expenditure would be redefined in other areas of the defense budget that support welfare goals, such as disaster relief and support.”

In fact, he said, reviews like this can lead to increased funding, which the recent MSD has done.

“The same could be true with regard to defense spending.”

A July Treasury report obtained under the Official Information Act reveals that the Treasury and the Department of Defense were instructed to conduct a baseline review of NZDF and the Department of Defense spending before this year’s budget.

“The review will address value for money, cost pressures and the redefinition of priorities to fuel future budgets,” said the report.

Any funding identified as “of low value” would be made available to other areas of government for the purpose of “improving the well-being of New Zealanders”.

The report does not say how much of NZDF’s budget needed to be redefined.

National Defense spokesman Mark Mitchell criticizes the plan.

Photo / Mark Mitchell

“Our defense forces are already very efficiently managed, and we have always feared that the first Labor / Green / New Zealand government would start cutting defense budgets at a time of increased global instability.”

He said New Zealand’s defense forces have an important role to play in the Pacific and called on the government to “think twice before limiting its capabilities in this area”.

“Siphoning money from operational spending to pay for Grant Robertson’s so-called” welfare “initiatives is further proof that the government does not know how to execute its plans.”

In 2018, Australian Minister of Immigration Peter Dutton criticized New Zealand’s defense spending.

Asked about illegal migrants, he told the ABC foreign correspondent program: “New Zealand does not really contribute to the defense effort that we have where we are trying to monitor the boats that might go to New -Zealand. “

In figures, New Zealanders contribute $ 426 per capita to the defense of the country. Australians spend 1,438 Australian dollars (1,535 US dollars).

The re-evaluation was ordered by Robertson and Defense Minister Ron Mark, who agreed to “an in-depth analysis of some areas of current spending (which would examine) the effectiveness and efficiency of this spending.”

It is not uncommon for the government to instruct departments to redefine the priority of some of their spending in preparation for a budget.

The Ministry of Social Development was also asked to carry out a similar cost reduction exercise.

In 2017 and 2018, ministers were responsible for identifying at least 1% of spending that does not meet government targets that could be reduced.

Robertson said he hadn’t asked departments to do the same this year.

Instead, the approach the government took before this year’s budget was a series of basic reviews – like the one it asked the Defense Force for.

“We will continue to look wherever we can to save money, and obviously we are looking very closely at where there have been under-expenditures in budget allocations.”

When asked why the government’s approach had changed, Robertson said the government had asked departments to cut funding for two consecutive budgets and it was time to change the 2020 budget.

“I felt we had the disciplined approach I was looking for. It is a budget where everyone in the process understands this new process.”

But he stressed that the government is still trying to find out whether the projects are delivered or not and the areas of underuse.

.