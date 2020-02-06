Senior officials “forced” to dump granite waste: Zembla

According to Zembla, a recent television program, senior officials from the Road Department of the Department of Transportation have obtained a permit to dump half a million tons of granite waste into an artificial lake in Gelderland, although officials responsible for the decision refused.

Zembla bases its claim on whistleblower statements as well as internal emails and other documents. According to the program, which is due to air on Thursday evening, two officials rejected the waste disposal application, a by-product of the road industry, but which has been overridden by senior officials.

The waste, a clay-like substance that remains after crushing granite and sand for road construction, comes from the Amsterdam company Graniet Import Benelux in Amsterdam, which is part of the stone import group Bontrup BV.

Bontrup’s bosses and senior officials were introduced by former Foreign Minister Halbe Zijlstra, who has worked for the construction company Volker Wessels since he resigned.

He told Zembla that a solution had to be found for the waste product, since the Bontrup site had enough storage to put future road building supplies at risk.

ground

Chemists and other experts told Zembla that the waste had been incorrectly classified as “soil” to facilitate the introduction and that toxic substances could get into the water.

“You should never dispose of this material as a lake in an uncontrolled system,” environmental chemist Joop Harmsen told the program. “You have no idea how this could affect you in the future.”

Department of Transportation officials said in a statement that granite waste can be disposed of if it meets official requirements. “In retrospect, the approval process could have been better,” the statement said.

The lake at Over de Maas originated from the extraction of sand and gravel for the construction industry and was already the subject of dumping scandals – most recently with waste from Belgium. The area is currently being transformed into a nature reserve.

