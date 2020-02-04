Senior Psychologist Explains How Terrible Trauma From Grenfell Disaster Now Affects Londoners

The revelations at the Grenfell public inquiry were difficult to hear for those affected by the disaster.

Two and a half years after the fire that killed 72 people, survivors and residents must relive the trauma again as phase 2 of the investigation sift through the evidence.

What happens in the event of an error, which is to blame, how people lost their lives – all these painful subjects are again under discussion.

But what support is available for those who are still struggling to reconcile with Grenfell and what he left behind?

Personalized support

The NHS has put in place measures to help provide support to individuals, both to the survey in Paddington and in the community of North Kensington.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service has discussed techniques that the community can use with Dr. John Green, clinical director of the Grenfell Service.

He experienced another disaster in the North Kensington area while helping respond to the Ladbroke Grove rail accident in 1999, where 31 people died and hundreds were injured.

Dr. Green told LDRS: “The investigation will take a long time. There are quite difficult problems that will arise. We are in contact with many people and provide personalized support. We are happy to provide assistance to anyone affected by Grenfell, no matter where they are currently located. “

The NHS Trust in central and north-west London also worked with firefighters and police who responded to the tragedy in June 2017.

We asked a few key questions to Dr. Green to ask him how those facing Grenfell’s trauma and the Inquiry can best protect themselves.

Dr. John Green, Clinical Director of Grenfell NHS, explains how the Grenfell tragedy still affects people and what help is available to them

How does the NHS support people?

Dr. Green says that the number of NHS staff present at hearings is increasing as witnesses begin testifying at the request of the inquiry.

The NHS works alongside Hestia, which supports children and adults in distress.

The NHS holds evening meetings in community places for people who have thought about what they have heard.

He said, “There are real questions of fact that come out of the investigation and are quite distressing for people.

“People have very understandable psychological distress about these things and there are problems with who knew what. We can support people in their reactions. “

Is the survey really useful?

“Investigation is a necessary process. People want to know what happened and how it happened and it is also crucial that it does not happen again. Investigation is therefore a necessary process. But it is quite painful for many people because it reopens old wounds and makes things very difficult. “

“In Grenfell, the investigation and decisions about the future of the remains of the 24-story tower are visible across the region and there is pressure in one area.”

How do people care for themselves?

Dr. Green said he would never suggest that people not participate in the survey, but “they must temper the time they spend on it to ensure that their lives are not fully taken care of by this investigation, because this is going to be long term. You have to protect yourself to some extent from what’s going on. ”

“If something affects you, contact us.”

He said there are ways for people to protect themselves by “making sure they get the best rest they can get in their lives.” Talk to friends and find a balance in life. “

“It is essential that those affected find the balance between paying as much attention as you want and placing the islands in your life where they are as far away in your life as possible.”

People are visibly exhausted. Should they expect it?

“This has been observed in many major incidents. It is not an unusual pattern. People put a lot of energy into things, and then they stretch each nerve to do their best. Running at this really high level forever is not really possible.

“It is often observed after this early stage that people are really tired. They are really run down and this is a common model. There is this question of people who take care of themselves, it is important.

“And they shouldn’t go to any trouble if they find that they can’t maintain the level early. It’s like sprinting on the road. You can do it for a while. But sooner or later you have to slow down just to catch your breath and I don’t think anyone should feel guilty about it. “

Dr. Green added, “People have been very resilient. It is a space connected to the community. It is the circumstances that are horrible. “

He advised people to incorporate as much personal care as possible and not to feel overwhelmed by trying to do too much.

What steps can people take to take care of their health?

Dr. Green added, “Exercise is very important to people. Take a walk or social exercise that you enjoy. Eating is very important – there is no special diet but make sure your blood sugar does not drop.

“Try to get some time on the island where you do something else that you specifically set aside in order to have time for yourself, whether it’s reading a book or repotting a plant, whatever that captures your attention. “

He said it’s also “important to talk to people to maintain a social life. Talk about everything that’s going on, but try to avoid Grenfell being the only topic of conversation.”

What are the signs that things might not be right?

The crisis support service, Hestia, has information available at the place of the investigation that describes some of the signs that people may be suffering from emotional exhaustion. These include the difficulty of quitting, smoking or drinking more than normal and neglecting other aspects of your life.

Their advice includes getting enough sleep and rest, asking for help, and talking to people you trust.

Support is also available via www.grenfellwellbeing.com and by calling 020 8637 6279.

