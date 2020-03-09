Seniors, never respond to urgent phone calls for cash

It appears to be that cons targeting susceptible senior citizens have been about for as very long as the age of their intended targets.

And no issue how a lot of instances these hoaxes have been exposed, the elderly nevertheless get separated from their money by slipping for these bogus strategies.

The most current nearby case in point turned public past week, when a 23- 12 months-previous Connecticut man was arrested for allegedly chatting a Burlington senior out of $7,500.

Burlington Police Main Michael Kent indicated his division not too long ago acquired that a senior experienced been contacted by a male posing as an attorney who claimed he necessary $7,500 for bail to release her arrested son.

Variations of this certain fleecing training have circulated for years. At times, an aged individual receives a get in touch with from another person posing as a grandchild who demands hard cash to write-up bail, or like in this case, an alleged authority figure acting in behalf of the meant arrested relative.

Seniors can the very least afford to element with their hard-gained money, but they’re also more very likely to be swayed by unscrupulous folks seeking to just take benefit of their form-hearted disposition.

In this case, right after remaining apprised of the scenario by the target, Burlington law enforcement finally tracked down Erick Hernandez-Quezada in Hartford he was arraigned in Woburn District Court docket on a charge of larceny around $250 from a disabled human being about the age of 60, according to Burlington law enforcement.

Choose David Frank produced Hernandez-Quezada on personalized recognizance, on the situation that he remain absent from the target and the victim’s home, and have no get in touch with with the sufferer, according to police.

Hernandez-Quezada’s next court date is April 17.

Law enforcement has dispensed this exact same tips for many years, and in the hope that senior citizens will finally get the information, we offer you it once again: If you get a mobile phone call from somebody proclaiming to be a grandchild, little one or intermediary building an urgent plea for money, don’t consider it. Hardly ever ship dollars to a particular person you really do not figure out, no make a difference how believable their tale may look. Never let your thoughts blur your judgment as an alternative, confirm the veracity of the caller’s story. Invariably, you’ll discover it’s as phony as a $3 monthly bill.

And don’t forget to connect with your local police division to report any attempted — hopefully not thriving — revenue grab.