Sensex accumulates more than 1,300 points; Nifty retains 8,400 in initial trading

latest update: April 7, 2020, 10:51 AM IST

Bombay: Shares of Sensex rose more than 1,300 points in early trading on Tuesday, boosting dividends and banks, IT and car stocks amid improving global stocks.

The BSE barometer traded at 28,963.25, 30 shares traded at 1,127.57 or 4.09 percent higher at 28,718.52.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty reached 8,431.75 with 347.95 points or 4.30%.

IndusInd Bank won the Sensex package and rose 15 percent, followed by Mahindra and Mahindra, HCL Tech, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Infosys.

On the other hand, the financial ransom was the only loser.

In the previous session on Friday, the 30-point BSE barometer ended with 674.36 points, or 2.39 percent lower, at 27590.95, and the NSE Nifty fell 170 points, or 2.06 percent, to 8,083.80.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) in the capital market were net sellers because they discounted their stocks to the value of 1960.97 rupees, according to temporary exchange data.

The market closed on Monday at the expense of Mahor Jianti.

Traders said that despite fears of an increase in cases of the virus in the country, domestic stocks took positive signs from global stocks and became positive.

Training courses are held in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul for up to 2%.

Criterion exchanges on Wall Street ended more than 7 percent in night trading.

Brent crude for futures rose 2.66 percent to $ 33.93 a barrel, and new hopes for the OPEC meeting this week will agree to reduce oversupply and market growth.

According to the Ministry of Health, the number of COVID-19 cases in India was 4,400 and the number of casualties was over 100.

Global infection rates have exceeded 13, killing more than 74,000.

